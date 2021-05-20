A Texas District Chooses Boxlight to Revamp Ed Tech





Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the ProColor interactive flat panel displays in Shamrock Independent School District (Shamrock, Texas).









Shamrock ISD decided to replace aging technology, which included SMART boards and projectors, with innovative and user-friendly Boxlight ProColor interactive flat panels. The goal is to increase interactive learning experiences for staff and students. With a 5-year plan to outfit every class with a ProColor display, Shamrock estimated $20,000 in savings in comparison to their previous education technology setup.









Laramie Jernigan, Shamrock ISD Technology Coordinator, stated, The Boxlight (interactive panels) will provide opportunities for more engaged teacher-student collaboration because they are easy to use and the panel brings out the fun in learning!









For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.









