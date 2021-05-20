Airgain® to Participate in Public Safety Broadband Technology Association's Virtual Forum to Highlight the AirgainConnect® Platform





Airgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, will be participating in a virtual forum hosted by the Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) to discuss how the AirgainConnect platform improves coverage and connectivity for first responders.









WHAT: Virtual Forum: PSBTA+FirstNet+Virtual+Regional+Forums+Northeast









Attendees will:















Hear from public safety leaders as they discuss how advancements of critical communications technology can help first responders.









Learn how AirgainConnect extends coverage, enhances building penetration, and provides higher data rates for optimal throughput.









Understand the importance of an uplink signal for end-user devices, such as vehicle routers, tablets, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.













WHEN: Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. ET









WHO: The forum features speakers from PSBTA executive leadership, grants specialist with All Things FirstNet, PSBTA board representatives, Airgain leadership, and more. The PSBTAs primary mission is to provide first responders unprecedented access to public safety network developers and those responsible for building the ecosystem which supports their mission, said Martha Ellis, Executive Director for the PSBTA. Being able to bring our incredible partners, like Airgain, into the room, per se, enhances dialogue and ensures that public safetys needs align with technological developments. As a former chief officer in the fire service, it is very exciting to witness the collaboration and successful, measurable outcomes that have been realized through the PSBTAs efforts. Our association looks forward to future endeavors with Airgain, as they continue to revolutionize network access for all first responders.









Im proud to be a part of a forum that includes such a wide range of leaders in the public safety space, said Morad Sbahi, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing at Airgain. The knowledge and first-hand experience that this group holds are extremely impressive. Im excited to showcase the value and benefits that AirgainConnect has to offer the public safety sector.









WHERE: Register here: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.gotowebinar.com%2Fregister%2F1814034069242406159









About Airgain, Inc.









Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgains mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgains technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance embedded antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider to the residential wireless local area networking, also known as WLAN, market, supplying to leading carriers, original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, original design manufacturers, or ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on us to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.









Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.









Forward-Looking Statements









