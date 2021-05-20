Elevate's Chief Information Officer Named Finalist for 2021 National Corporate CIO of the Year ORBIE Award





Elevate+Credit, Inc. (Elevate), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that Chief Information Officer Joan Kuehl has been named a finalist for the 2021 National Corporate CIO of the Year ORBIE Award. The award honors chief information officers nationwide who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.









"We are so proud of Joan and deeply value her contributions to Elevate, which have furthered our position as a leader in the fintech space, said Elevate President and CEO Jason Harvison. Joan is a respected leader and has made a lasting impact on our business and company culture as the founding leader of our Women in Technology group. This award is the culmination of her hard work and commitment to our organization over the past five years.









Kuehl has more than 30 years of experience in technology and has served as Elevates CIO since 2016. In this role she is responsible for driving technology strategy and execution and overseeing technology innovation. She works closely with the leadership team to transform enterprise technology and ensure it can scale to continually support business growth objectives. Prior to Elevate, Kuehl led technology initiatives with The Travelers Companies, Bank of America, and Sabre, Inc.









ORBIE Award finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, and their candidacy is based upon:















The size and scope of their responsibilities









Their leadership and management effectiveness









Business value created by technology innovation













The winners will be announced live on July 22, 2021 during the virtual National ORBIE Awards.









Im honored and humbled by this recognition, said Kuehl. This award is an affirmation of our technology teams efforts and accomplishments. Our team is comprised of true visionaries, who constantly identify opportunities to innovate in ways that drive business value and improve our products and customer experience. It takes a high-quality team to deliver on our brand promise, and we work toward it every day.









Kuehl is also actively involved in creating opportunity for young women both personally and professionally. She founded Women in Technology organizations at multiple companies and is on the board of Empowering Women Leaders. She is also a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters.









About Elevate









Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $9.0 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $8.2 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevates suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elevate.com.





