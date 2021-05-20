Logo
InterPrivate Appoints Jefferey Yager as Managing Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPrivate today announced that Jeffrey Yager has joined the firm as Managing Director - Business Development. In his new position, he will oversee capital formation and strategic relationships across InterPrivate's private investment and SPAC business lines.

Prior to joining Interprivate, Mr. Yager was a Senior Divisional Director and Principal at Salient Partners where he raised over $2 billion for Salient's various alternative investment strategies. Previously, he led sales and marketing at InterPrivate's predecessor, Landmark Value Investments. Mr. Yager began his career at Lehman Brothers before spending time as a credit analyst at US Trust and leading business development at Ascendant Capital Partners. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and earned a B.A. in Economics from Trinity College.

"It is great to welcome Jeff back to the firm. At Landmark, he helped build our fund management business across various public and private strategies from 2004 to 2011, and we look forward to adding Jeff's institutional clients, family offices and RIAs to our investor network as we augment and diversify our capital base," said InterPrivate Chairman and CEO Ahmed M. Fattouh.

"InterPrivate's model of backing industry dedicated private equity and VC sponsors has created unique deal flow for both its private investment and SPAC strategies. I look forward to working with the team once again to help expand investor outreach and provide investors with proprietary opportunities," said Mr. Yager.

About InterPrivate

InterPrivate is a private investment firm backed by a consortium of family offices. The firm's flexible mandate and diverse investor base allow the firm to consider a broad range of opportunities, including control buyouts, special situations, growth equity and private income in partnership with industry specialized independent sponsors. InterPrivate is also the sponsor of a series of sector dedicated SPACS currently including InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPVA), InterPrivate III Financial Partners (

NYSE:IPVF, Financial), and InterPrivate IV Infratech Partners (NASDAQ: IPVI). For information visit https://Interprivate.com and https://www.ipvspac.com.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer, Marketing
[email protected]
+1 212 634 0826

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interprivate-appoints-jefferey-yager-as-managing-director-301295785.html

SOURCE InterPrivate

