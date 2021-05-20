Happiest Minds Technologies announces PAM-as-a-Service offering powered by CyberArk

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile' digital transformation and IT solutions company, has today announced entering into a Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with CyberArk, the global leader in Identity Security, to deliver end-to-end next-gen Privileged Access Management services to customers across verticals and geographies.

With this partnership, Happiest Minds Technologies aims to address the evolving need for credentials management in multi-cloud environments, the DevOps pipeline, robotic process automation and more, through end-to-end consulting, implementation, and maintenance services to help our customers in their Zero Trust based digital transformation journey. With cyber security related considerations gathering pace under the new normal WFH driven business ecosystem, such a co-optive and holistic approach in solution offering for customers will enable customers to have access to best-in-class and foolproof mechanisms.

On the alliance, Vijay Bharti, SVP & CISO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are pleased to work with CyberArk, and this agreement is in line with our vision to help our customers' complex security requirements through simplified, robust, and next-gen security solutions. With our strong domain expertise in Identity and Access management, PAM services have always been core to Happiest Minds Security services, and our expanded relationship with CyberArk will further bolster our customers' defenses against advanced attacks targeting identities and credentials."

"The continued growth in our privilege-led Identity Security portfolio being offered as a set of managed services is a key route to market for CyberArk," said Des Powley, Head of global managed services at CyberArk. "The value that a strong MSP partner like Happiest Minds Technologies, with their track record in PAM provision and deep understanding of the technology underlying it, will be key for customers in new and emerging market sectors that are seeking to secure against identity-based attacks."

The latest alliance with CyberArk further adds to Happiest Minds' established credentials in the cyber security space in the form of various recognitions such as Forrester endorsement in its report, Now Tech: Managed IAM Services, Q4 2019, and recognized by global CISO communities as the 'Best Identity and Access Management Solution Provider'.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security , virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About CyberArk:

CyberArk is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure, and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry's most complete solution to reduce the risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world's leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders.

CyberArk pioneered the market and remains the leader in securing enterprises against cyber-attacks that take cover behind insider privileges to attack critical enterprise assets. Today, only CyberArk delivers a new category of targeted security solutions that help leaders stop reacting to cyber threats and get ahead of them, preventing attack escalation before irreparable business harm is done.

For more information on CyberArk, please visit: https://www.cyberark.com/

