National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

Barclays 2021 High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference to be held virtually on May 25-26, 2021. The Companys CEO, Tom Lesinski, and SVP Finance, Ted Watson, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on May 25.













About National CineMedia, Inc.









National CineMedia (NCM) is Americas Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCMs Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCMs cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.1% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.





