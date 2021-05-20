The Un-carrier Unlocks Big Opportunities for Small Businesses





Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled new services designed to help fuel a resurgence by Americas small businesses in the post-pandemic, digital-first world. The offerings include new smartphone plans purpose-built for business with unlimited 5G access included; Small Business Internet that delivers fast, reliable connectivity without annual contracts or costly surprises; and Facebook Advertising on Us, a new program from T-Mobile and Facebook designed to accelerate small businesses digital marketing capabilities, including three one-hour consultations with digital marketing experts, $200 of digital advertising to be used on Facebook or Instagram, and valuable resources to help small businesses reach more customers.





T-Mobile Small Business Plans (Graphic: Business Wire)





Its all available June 1, and to kick it off, T-Mobile is hosting a Facebook Live conversation with Daymond John, Founder & CEO of FUBU and Star of ABCs Shark Tank, and Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business, on June 1 at 11:00 AM PT. Set a reminder or tune in at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTMobileforBusiness.









These plans and programs reflect the Un-carriers longstanding commitment to Americas small businesses. T-Mobile knows there is nothing more rewarding, or more challenging, than starting a small business. And there is nothing more important to the health of the American economy than the success of local small businesses. Before the pandemic, the 31 million small businesses in this country accounted for nearly half of Americas workforce and 44% of its economic activity.









While the pandemic has taken a toll on Americas entire economy, small businesses were hit particularly hard. Over the past 15 months, nearly 10 million American small businesses closed their doors at least temporarily. But small businesses are resilient. Across the country, creative and agile small business owners responded to the constraints of the pandemic by shifting their business model to take advantage of ecommerce, many for the first time. Before Covid-19, more than one in three small businesses had never reported a digital sale. Today, nearly seven out of eight small businesses are selling goods and services online.









Now, finally, were seeing signs of activity across the country, bringing hope to small business owners and their customers in small towns and big cities. The good news is that for the millions of resilient small businesses still out there, the mass move to online and mobile shopping ushers in a new era of opportunities that offer new ways to thrive.









For over a year, small businesses have faced one unimaginable challenge after another, and we are committed to ensuring that mobile connectivity and access to internet arent among them, said Mike Katz, EVP, T-Mobile for Business. And, because small businesses are so critical to the economic prosperity of every local community, were thrilled to offer our support in a way only the Un-carrier can by delivering new and unconventional services to help small businesses unlock the opportunity ahead.









Introducing T-Mobile Business Unlimited: New Plans Purpose-Built for Small Businesses









Small businesses may be ready to charge ahead into the 5G mobile-first world of the future, but the old Carriers continue to hold them back with limited plans, extra fees, and poor service. And thats before you get to the part about 5G, which often costs more on a Carrier plan, if you can access it at all. T-Mobile believes in 5G for all and is bringing the same Un-carrier approach to small business that turned the consumer wireless business on its head and made the Un-carrier the countrys fastest growing wireless company.









Today, the Un-carrier is introducing new plans purpose-built to meet the needs of small businesses with three tiers of service so every small business can choose the plan that best meets their needs.









These are the only small business plans in America that include:















Unlimited talk, text, and data over Americas largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.









High-speed mobile hotspot data with every plan, so you can share your connection and power your whole team on the go.









More Premium Data, like T-Mobiles groundbreaking Magenta+MAX plan with unlimited Premium Data, so you can use as much as you want and cant be slowed down based on how much smartphone data you use.









An option for unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi, so you can stay connected almost everywhere.









Microsoft 365 included with Ultimate and Advanced plans, so you can get sh*t done.













All this at a price the competition doesnt match, for six or more lines, from the company that topped the prestigious J.D. Power U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study for businesses of all sizes very small businesses, small/medium businesses and large enterprises.









Say Hello to T-Mobile Small Business Internet









As bad as broadband access is for consumers high-prices, low value, terrible service, and sparse competition its actually worse for small businesses. Many business plans from traditional ISPs deliver the same service levels as residential plans, but for often twice the price! For example, Comcast business customers pay more than twice $60 more every single month for a 200 Mbps business plan than consumers pay for a 200 Mbps residential plan.









With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carriers new 5G network is powerful enough to right the wrongs of Americas widely disliked ISPs by meeting the needs of small businesses for blazing fast internet speeds and simple setup, without binding annual contracts. So now, what once seemed like an impossible dream high quality, high value, highspeed internet is available to millions of small businesses across America.









T-Mobile Small Business Internet includes:















A straightforward plan with no annual contract for just $60/month (with AutoPay), and no price hikes.









High-speed internet service from Americas 5G leader.









A state-of-the-art Nokia 5G router shipped directly to your business location, included in your monthly price with no added equipment fees.









No caps or overage penalties.









Simple installation that you can do in minutes, without hookup fees or the dreaded wait for the so-called installation technician.









Great support from dedicated experts who are only a call away whenever you need them.













Additionally, T-Mobile for Business is offering a limited time promotion on Small Business Internet. From June 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021 Small Business Internet is available for $50 per month (with AutoPay). Thats $10, or nearly 17% off the price of $60 per month after June 30. Small businesses that sign up within the limited time will enjoy this promotional discount for the life of the qualifying line.









To find out more about Small Business Internet and sign up, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fopportunity-internet.









Welcome to Facebook Advertising on Us









What does it take to run a successful small business? Small business owners provide the heart, the soul, the passion, and the hard work. T-Mobile is proud to provide the backbone through the Un-carriers industry-leading 5G network.









But sometimes thats not enough. In a world that packed a decade of digital transformation into the last year it takes digital savvy and the ability to reach customers online. Facebook offers small businesses incredible reach that is highly targeted. In fact, two-thirds of Facebook users visit a local business page at least once a week. Thats just one reason T-Mobile is teaming up with experts at Facebook to help eligible small business customers up level their digital marketing game. This includes three one-hour one-on-one consultations with a Facebook marketing expert, and educational resources and thought leadership content to help small businesses owners harness the power of digital marketing, from beginners to the most digital savvy. And every small business on T-Mobile with three or more lines can get $200 in digital advertising to market their company on Facebook and Instagram.









By pairing the power of T-Mobiles network with Facebooks tools, training, and marketing support for small businesses, we can help small businesses across the country connect with their communities. Supporting small businesses growth will be critical to driving the economic recovery, said Mark DArcy, Facebook Vice President of Global Business Marketing.









This new content builds on T-Mobiles Magenta+Edge initiative, featuring a growing library of new original content to help American small business owners master the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.









Finally, to make things just a little sweeter and a lot more fun beginning June 1, 2021 through July 16, 2021 the Un-carrier is inviting small businesses across America to visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fopportunity-sweepstakes to enter for a chance to win a 5G makeover. Be one of six small businesses to win a 5G smartphone or tablet; or one of five to win a package of five 5G devices; or one of two to win a full 5G makeover with five 5G smartphones, a 5G tablet and $5000 to spend on anything.









To learn more about the new small business offerings from T-Mobile for Business, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fopportunity.









During congestion, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. for Select & 100GB/mo. for Advanced) and customers choosing lower-prioritized plans (Select & Small Business Internet) may notice lower speeds than other customers. Limited time offers; subject to change. Qualifying credit and service required. Facebook Advertising on Us: Port-in & 3+ lines required. $200 credit via Virtual Prepaid Mastercard for use on Facebook for Facebook advertising; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Mastercard is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Lines must be active and in good standing when card is issued. Allow 6-8 weeks. See marketing link provided with card; valid for 60 days. For plans up to 20 lines. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com%2Fen%2Fbenchmarking%2FUSA. Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards USA%3A+5G+User+Experience+Report+April+2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period December 15, 2020 March 14, 2021 2021 Opensignal Limited. J.D. Power: T-Mobile received the highest score among very small, small/medium, and large enterprise business wireless providers in the J.D. Power 2017-2020 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with their current wireless provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards. If you choose Microsoft 365, contact us to activate one M365 Business Basic license ($6/mo. value) while you maintain 1 qualifying Business Unlimited - Advanced line in good standing or two M365 Business Basic licenses ($6/mo. value) while you maintain 2+ lines. Activation & 3rd party terms apply. Not combinable with some features. May take 1-2 bill cycles. Small Business Internet: Not available in all areas. Taxes & fees may be additional. For use only with T-Mobile Gateway at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay up to $370. Video streaming resolution depends on available speeds. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/1-7/16/21. Open to small business owners 18+ in the US, DC, PR. Void where prohibited. For full rules and how to enter visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fopportunity-sweepstakes. Sponsored by T-Mobile.









About T-Mobile









T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.





