Alteryx Unveils Global SparkED Education Program to Empower Learners of all Levels to Upskill with Data and Analytics

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced its new education program, SparkED, designed for learners of all skill levels in every discipline to gain hands-on skills and certification in data analytics. SparkED is a global, comprehensive education program that offers free Alteryx software licenses, training and certification, and curriculum for various types of learners: educators and students in a traditional education environment aspiring to achieve data science skills and bolster their resume, and career changers wanting to upskill for a competitive edge in today's job market.

"Businesses and organizations across the globe have an increasing demand for employees with data science and analytics skills, but there remains a major skills gap in these fields," said Libby Duane Adams, co-founder and chief advocacy officer of Alteryx. "As a global leader in data science and analytics automation, it is our responsibility to enable people with the skills to perform in these jobs, no matter which stage of their life they might be in. The Alteryx SparkED program will provide free resources to expand data literacy to data science skills across learners of all ages and levels to close the skills gap."

SparkED's No-Cost Program Benefits

Prescriptive learning paths: Guided interactive learning modules to meet individual learner goals

Software: Renewable Alteryx Designer software licenses for qualified students and educators

Renewable Alteryx Designer software licenses for qualified students and educators Certification: Industry-recognized verification of knowledge and skills

Industry-recognized verification of knowledge and skills Teaching materials: Technology and training resources educators need to empower learners

Technology and training resources educators need to empower learners Community: Network with global participants for resources, guidance and inspiration

Educators from many universities across the globe such as California State University, Fullerton, University of Richmond and The University of Auckland have already incorporated Alteryx into their curriculum and are seeing their students land interviews and receive job offers from renowned companies because of their experience and certification from using Alteryx in the classroom.

"Incorporating Alteryx into my Emerging Technologies class has been a win-win for everyone," said April Morris, professor of accounting at California State University, Fullerton. "My students consistently tell me that their ability to use an analytics platform like Alteryx has substantially improved their skills and increased their opportunities for advancement, outside of the classroom and in their careers."

"As a business student, it is essential to equip technical and analytical skills to gain a competitive advantage over my peers," said Ringo Cheng, accounting student at California State University, Fullerton. "I was introduced to Alteryx in one of my courses, and the intuitive interface of the platform and friendliness of the Alteryx Community immediately helped me analyze data effectively and efficiently. As a risk consultant for a public accounting firm upon graduation, having these analytical skills will allow me to analyze the company's data and form better recommendations for our clients."

The program is free for qualified learners and educators to access, and by registering, participants will receive an Alteryx Designer software license, interactive learning content and the ability to earn Alteryx certifications that will set them apart from the competition when they are looking for a job or looking to advance in their careers. The program can be accessed anywhere and features responsive support and guidance from other Alteryx users, including other educators, students and customers in our vibrant online community.

To learn more about the SparkED program, tune in to Libby Duane Adams' keynote session at the Alteryx Global Inspire conference today, May 20 at 9 a.m. PDT by registering at inspire.alteryx.com or visit alteryx.com/sparked.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

