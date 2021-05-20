Insight School of Oklahoma to Celebrate 2021 Graduates

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insight School of Oklahoma to Celebrate 2021 Graduates

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Insight+School+of+Oklahoma (ISOK), an online public charter school for students in grades 6-12, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during an in-person ceremony on Saturday, May 22.



The commencement will feature messages from Matt Pinnell, Lt. Governor of Oklahoma, as well as First Lady Sarah Stitt, and will celebrate the achievements of 237 students from the Class of 2021.



Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to technical schools and universities across the country, including: University of Central Oklahoma, University of Arkansas, Tulsa Tech, Rogers State University, and Rose State College.



We are excited to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2021, said ISOK Head of School Jennifer Wilkinson. They are proving their resiliency, and Im glad we have an opportunity to come together and celebrate all of the hard work that got them to this point.



ISOK combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its middle and high school students. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISOK can participate in the schools credit+recovery+program.



Teachers at ISOK interact with students via phone, email, web-based classrooms, and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation.



Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:



WHAT: Insight School of Oklahoma 2021 Graduation Ceremony



WHEN: Saturday, May 22nd | 10 AM



WHERE: First Baptist Church, 1300 E. 33rd St., Edmond, OK 73013



About Insight School of Oklahoma



Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an alternative education online public charter school that serves students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005011/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment