Megawatt's Australian Rare Earth Projects prospective for Uranium Mineralization

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Megawatt's Australian Rare Earth Projects prospective for Uranium Mineralization

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (FSE: WR20) (OTC: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Megawatt") reports that further due diligence on the recently acquired Artic Fox and Isbjorn properties in Northern Territory, Australia (refer to April 14, 2021 and May 12, 2021 press releases) indicates the projects are prospective for uranium mineralization. This encouraging development complements the properties' rare earth element (REE) potential at a time when there is an emerging transformation underway towards green energy globally.

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals (CNW Group/MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.)

Northern Territory has well known uranium deposits

Moderating global uranium inventories, mine closures and growing pursuit of green energy have led to a resurgence in the uranium price over the past 12-18 months, which has re-kindled significant interest in the sector. Within Australia, the Northern Territory has some of the best-known and high-grade uranium deposits. Moreover, the Northern Territory has a long history of allowing uranium mining, which commenced in 1953.

Continuing due diligence has uncovered historical information that verifies the Artic Fox and Isbjorn properties are prospective for uranium mineralization. This development readily complements the known REE potential.

Uranium potential within Artic Fox and Isbjorn

To recap, the Arctic Fox property is contiguous to Arafura Resources' (ASX: ARU) Nolans Bore Project, which is primarily known for its REE potential as it has a JORC Compliant Mineral Resource. However, according to the 2012 Annual Report, ARU reported that it had a defined a Uranium Resource that complied to the JORC (2012) Code.

More specifically, within the Artic Fox property are historical assayed surface readings and radiometric trends that are potential indicators of uranium mineralisation. Meanwhile, across the Isbjorn property, assayed results at surface from several different locations indicate the potential for uranium mineralisation.

With the known REE potential now bolstered by uranium prospectivity, the Board is reviewing strategies to accelerate exploration work across the two properties.

David Thornley-Hall, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The growing demand for green energy solutions is starting to occur at an accelerated pace. Consequently, the Board was pleased to be advised of the uranium prospectivity within our two Northern Territory properties, as it clearly complements the REE potential. Our Australian geology team will be focusing on identifying viable uranium and REE targets for closer scrutiny."

Qualified Person

Mr. Geoffrey Reed (MAusMM (CP)) (MAIG), Consultant for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated August 13, 2020), an indirect 100% interest (subject to a 1% NSR) in and to certain mining tenements in Northern Territory and New South Wales, Australia prospective for nickel-cobalt-scandium and rare earths and a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares (see press release dated February 3, 2021).

Investors can learn more about the Company and team at https://megawattmetals.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange and the Company's use of proceeds and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megawatts-australian-rare-earth-projects-prospective-for-uranium-mineralization-301295998.html

SOURCE MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment