AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Intact Financial Corporation's Recently Issued Senior Unsecured Medium Term Notes





AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to each of the recently issued CAD 375.0 million, 1.207%, 3-year senior unsecured medium term notes offering; the CAD 375.0 million, 2.179%, 7-year senior unsecured medium term notes offering; and the CAD 250.0 million, 3.765%, 32-year senior unsecured medium term notes offering of Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) [TSX: IFC] (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of aa- (Superior) of IFCs operating subsidiaries and all other ratings of outstanding issuances remain unchanged.









IFC intends to use the net proceeds from these debt issuances to fund the early redemption of the IFC Series 4 notes, and to fund the early redemption of the GBP 350 million senior 1.625% notes due Aug. 28, 2024 (RSA senior notes) issued by RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA). The redemption of the RSA senior notes will occur following the close of IFCs previously announced acquisition in which IFC, together with Tryg A/S, will acquire RSA with a cash takeover offer. (See prior+press+release of Nov. 11, 2020 for additional detail).









