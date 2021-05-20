Natera to Present Clinical Data from Largest Prospective MRD-Guided Trial in Colorectal Cancer at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Natera to Present Clinical Data from Largest Prospective MRD-Guided Trial in Colorectal Cancer at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Initial analysis of 400 patients from CIRCULATE-Japan study showcases Signatera's market-leading performance with over 95% pre-surgical detection and 92% relapse sensitivity

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced initial results from the CIRCULATE-Japan trial, the largest prospective molecular residual disease (MRD)-guided study to date. Part of CIRCULATE-Japan, the prospective, observational GALAXY study uses Natera's personalized and tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test, Signatera, to monitor MRD status in patients with stage II-IV or relapsed colorectal cancer (CRC) who are amenable to radical surgical resection.

Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)

With more than 1,500 CRC patients now enrolled in the trial, with a median follow-up time of approximately 6 months and maximum follow-up time of 13 months, the data to be presented (Abstract #3608) at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 4-8, 2021, focuses on an initial analysis of 400 patients:

  • Pre-surgical ctDNA detection rates of 95% in stage II-III disease and greater than 90% overall.
  • Longitudinal relapse sensitivity of 92%, which has improved to >93% in the most recent analysis. Updated results will be presented at future conferences in mid-2021.
  • Exceptionally low tissue failure rate of 2.1% and plasma failure rate of 0.4%.
  • Of the 4,425 genes selected for analysis across these 400 patients, only 3% were common to four or more patients, reinforcing the value of an MRD test that is personalized to each patient's unique genetic signature.

"The exceptional quality of real-world data consistently generated by Signatera across thousands of samples shows there is considerable benefit in using a tumor-informed approach," said the study's Principal Investigator, Dr. Takayuki Yoshino of the National Cancer Center Hospital East, Kashiwa-shi, Chiba, Japan. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Natera and working toward our goal of making this technology the standard of care for cancer patients worldwide."

"We're encouraged to see such positive results from the CIRCULATE-Japan trial this early on, which validate Signatera's market-leading sensitivity and the value of a personalized, tumor-informed approach of MRD testing," said Alexey Aleshin, M.D., Natera's vice president of medical affairs, oncology. "Natera is deeply committed to driving insights and data about colorectal cancer which will play a critical role in helping oncologists accurately treat colorectal cancer patients, particularly when it comes to adjuvant chemotherapy. We look forward to discussing these results with the oncology community at this year's ASCO conference."

About CIRCULATE-Japan

The CIRCULATE-Japan trial, organized by the National Cancer Center (NCC) Japan, is a prospective, multi-center, randomized trial launched in January 2020 that is investigating optimal circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-guided treatment strategies for patients with resectable stage II-IV colorectal cancer.

About Signatera

Signatera is a custom-built circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients previously diagnosed with cancer. The test is available for both clinical and research use, and has been granted three Breakthrough Device Designations by the FDA for multiple cancer types and indications. The Signatera test is personalized and tumor-informed, providing each individual with a customized blood test tailored to fit the unique signature of clonal mutations found in that individual's tumor. This maximizes accuracy for detecting the presence or absence of residual disease in a blood sample, even at levels down to a single tumor molecule in a tube of blood. Signatera is intended to detect and quantify how much cancer is left in the body, to detect recurrence earlier and to help optimize treatment decisions.

The Signatera test performance has been clinically validated in multiple cancer types including colorectal, non-small cell lung, breast, and bladder cancers. Signatera has been developed and its performance characteristics determined by Natera, the CLIA-certified laboratory performing the test. The test has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CAP accredited, ISO 13485 certified, and CLIA certified.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350
Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., 720-318-4080 [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-to-present-clinical-data-from-largest-prospective-mrd-guided-trial-in-colorectal-cancer-at-the-2021-asco-annual-meeting-301295640.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment