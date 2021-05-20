Logo
Spin Master Entertainment's Preschool Series PAW Patrol™ Wins Two Canadian Screen Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 20, 2021

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, has won two Canadian Screen Awards, presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for its global hit preschool series PAW Patrol.

Spin Master logo (CNW Group/Spin Master)

Following the adventures of 10-year-old Ryder and his six lovable rescue pups in Adventure Bay, PAW Patrol won Canadian Screen Awards for Best Pre-School Series and Best Sound - Animation for the third year in a row.

"It is an honour to be recognized by the Academy for PAW Patrol and a true testament to the incredibly talented and hardworking teams behind the series," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President. "Now in its 8th year, the PAW Patrol pups are a staple in the homes of preschoolers around the world and this summer we're taking fans on the biggest adventure yet when PAW Patrol: The Movie is unleashed in theatres."

Spin Master Entertainment received a total of seven Canadian Screen nominations for PAW Patrol and Abby Hatcher.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (

TSX:TOY, Financial) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol, Bakugan, Kinetic Sand, Air Hogs, Hatchimals, Rubik's Cube and GUND, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca and Sago Mini brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-entertainments-preschool-series-paw-patrol-wins-two-canadian-screen-awards-301296101.html

SOURCE Spin Master

