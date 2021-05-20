Logo
Service Fusion Expands Partnership with HVAC Leaders Trane and American Standard via Integration Agreement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, announced today its plans to improve and automate the dealer experience via a multi-phase integration with Trane Residential and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, leading global providers of indoor comfort solutions and services. This collaboration will drive increased operational efficiencies, improved communications, and better overall experience for home service contractors and their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Service Fusion)

"One of the most critical investments our dealers are making in their future is the utilization of field service management software. This enables them to run their entire business on one software platformfrom acquiring a new customer to providing post-installation maintenance. Our Trane and American Standard dealers asked us to partner with them in accelerating their business growth through FSMs; we listened, and we are delivering," said Katherine Shin, Trane Technologies Vice President of Customer Experience for residential HVAC.

"Service Fusion's commitment is to deliver software tools to our customers that help them improve their operations and help them to win and retain business in a world of rapidly changing consumer expectations," saidMark Gentry, President of Service Fusion, "This integration with Trane and American Standard will alleviate a large pain point for many of our customers in running their businesses and significantly improve the consumer experience."

The initial integration will enable dealers to streamline processes around lead management, product attributes, and inventory availability, with further enhancements expected over time.

About Service Fusion

Founded in 2014, Service Fusion serves over 5,000 field service contractors in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repair. Service Fusion allows service contractors to operate their business from anywhere. You can learn more about Service Fusion at www.servicefusion.com.

About Trane

Trane by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com

About American Standard

American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning offers a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, parts support and advanced controls for residential and light commercial applications to help families feel more comfortable and breathe easier in their homes. For more information, visit www.americanstandardair.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-fusion-expands-partnership-with-hvac-leaders-trane-and-american-standard-via-integration-agreement-301295898.html

SOURCE Service Fusion

