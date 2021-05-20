Protiviti Named One of the 2021 'Best Workplaces in Chicago' by Great Place to Work

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Protiviti Named One of the 2021 'Best Workplaces in Chicago' by Great Place to Work

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Honored companies recognized for trust, fairness and support during the pandemic

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 20, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2021 'Best Workplaces in Chicago' list by Great Place to Work. To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential survey feedback from more than 30,000 employees in the Chicago Metropolitan area. One of forty organizations recognized in this year's large company category, Protiviti has been consistently named to the list since 2018.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)

Surveyed employees were asked to rate the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For AllTM, including their experiences of trust, respect, fairness, camaraderie and the opportunity to reach their full human potential. Great Place to Work also factored into the final score the actions taken by the organization to support their workforce during the Covid-19 crisis.

"The last 14 months have been exceptionally challenging for organizations everywhere. To deal with the effects of the pandemic, Protiviti has provided our employees with a range of additional employee benefits, including time off to care for family members affected by Covid, a more flexible work schedule and extra caregiving support, and additional support to enhance their at-home work environments. All of these actions were underpinned by our deeply rooted, shared values of integrity, inclusion and innovation. Our continued presence on this list affirms that our people feel supported and empowered by our actions while appreciating the transparency of our leaders," said Tom Andreesen, a Protiviti managing director and market leader of the Chicago office.

Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, and any other aspect of their employees' identities and roles. Companies are only considered for the Best Workplaces list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

"The Best Workplaces in Chicago are made up of good people who care about their people," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This exclusive group has created cultures where one's background has no influence on whether you are treated with respect, fairness and credibility. These companies can expect better business results thanks to their high-trust, inclusive workplaces."

Protiviti has made the Chicago list on three previous occasions, and since 2014 the firm has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, which is also based on the Great Place to Work survey.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photo available upon request.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-named-one-of-the-2021-best-workplaces-in-chicago-by-great-place-to-work-301296065.html

SOURCE Protiviti

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment