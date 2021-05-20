Logo
International Truck Launches Cummins X15 Over-The-Air Engine Calibrations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LISLE, Ill., May 20, 2021

LISLE, Ill., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Truck, the commercial truck brand of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV), today announced the upcoming availability of CumminsConnected Software Updates and programmable trim parameters through Navistar's OnCommand Connection portal, enabled by Navistar's factory installed second-generation telematics device.

(PRNewsfoto/International Truck)

The two digital applications from Cummins, together with OnCommand Connection, will allow customers the capability to conduct over-the-air (OTA) approved engine calibrations and programmable parameters for Cummins X15TM engines. All International LT Series and LoneStar models equipped with Navistar's second-generation factory-installed telematics device, which began production in mid-2019, will be able to take advantage of the new features on Cummins X15 engines.

This integration builds upon International's OTA capability on the International A26 engine making International the first and only OEM to use a single, factory-installed device to equip multiple engine models with remote programming.

"Navistar and Cummins have a longstanding relationship and we're proud to partner with them once again to deliver an OTA solution to maximize uptime, efficiency and productivity for our customers," said Brian Mulshine, Director of Customer Experience, Navistar. "Combined with Intelligent Fleet Care, International Truck is continuing to deliver innovative connected vehicle solutions designed to positively impact our customers' bottom line."

Customers can quickly and securely keep their fleets running at peak performance by utilizing Navistar's OnCommand Connection portal to calibrate and optimize engine control modules remotely. Remote programming provides customers control on when and where to push out OTA updates to optimize vehicles based on application.

"Cummins is excited to partner with Navistar in delivering cutting-edge technologies that enhance how customers experience our products," said Krista Toenjes, General Manager - Navistar Accounts, Cummins Inc. "Cummins Connected Software Updates and programmable trim parameters are great examples of how we are innovating for our customers to power their success."

For additional information on OTA programming, contact an International dealer or Navistar sales representative.

About Navistar
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-truck-launches-cummins-x15-over-the-air-engine-calibrations-301296092.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

