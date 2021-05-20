Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

New Purchases: IJK, CVX,

IJK, CVX, Added Positions: VOO, IGM, VIOO, IEMG, EZU, MSFT, AAPL, JNJ, PG,

VOO, IGM, VIOO, IEMG, EZU, MSFT, AAPL, JNJ, PG, Reduced Positions: IEF, BRK.B, SCHM, TOTL, PRF, SCHF, EFAV, IVV, RSP, DVY, FGD, SCHA,

IEF, BRK.B, SCHM, TOTL, PRF, SCHF, EFAV, IVV, RSP, DVY, FGD, SCHA, Sold Out: GBIL, AGG,

Tiburon, CA, based Investment company Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Chevron Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 519,237 shares, 34.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 161,847 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 486,784 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.95% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 678,563 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 226,731 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.95%. The sale prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29. The stock is now traded at around $114.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.13%. Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC still held 486,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.7%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC still held 65,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.