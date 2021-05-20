Logo
Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Malvern, PA, based Investment company Wharton Business Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Citigroup Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, sells Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Remark Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wharton Business Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wharton Business Group, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wharton Business Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wharton+business+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wharton Business Group, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,092,498 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,568,079 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 1,092,107 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 189,664 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 579,684 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.945800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $214.098900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 67,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 91,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207.94%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 80.90%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $257.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.

Reduced: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Wharton Business Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.18%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Wharton Business Group, LLC still held 976,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Wharton Business Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 21.34%. The sale prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11. The stock is now traded at around $268.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Wharton Business Group, LLC still held 66,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Wharton Business Group, LLC reduced to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 82.29%. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Wharton Business Group, LLC still held 21,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Remark Holdings Inc (MARK)

Wharton Business Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Remark Holdings Inc by 49.22%. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $1.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Wharton Business Group, LLC still held 10,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wharton Business Group, LLC.

Wharton Business Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
Wharton Business Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies
Wharton Business Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Wharton Business Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

