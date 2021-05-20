Holloway Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BlackRock Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: RDVY, FNX, FTC, FEM, FEP, FXD, QTEC, FDN, FXR, FVD, FDT, FBT, FCX, SLV, WOOF, ACIC, QS, CRSP, DIS, VTRS,

Investment company Holloway Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Lockheed Martin Corp, Unilever PLC, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BlackRock Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, United Parcel Service Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holloway Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Holloway Wealth Management, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 15,574 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 73,138 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.88% General Motors Co (GM) - 170,775 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 182,808 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% Unilever PLC (UL) - 158,208 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.69%

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 125,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 59,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.683100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $40.9, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $386.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 22,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 58.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 158,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 63.14%. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 85,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 101,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 73,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 132,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.