Holloway Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BlackRock Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: RDVY, FNX, FTC, FEM, FEP, FXD, QTEC, FDN, FXR, FVD, FDT, FBT, FCX, SLV, WOOF, ACIC, QS, CRSP, DIS, VTRS,
- Added Positions: LMT, UL, FYX, FTSM, CVX, MO, GD, KMI, GSK, FEMS, FIXD, PG, IBM, LMBS, C, GILD, RDS.B, PFE, WMT, SNY, HON, HYLS, FTA, FTSL, SO, PEP, BMY, AMGN, MDT, BAC, AMZN, FSLY,
- Reduced Positions: FTCS, BLK, TSM, UPS, GM, AAPL, LOW, FPE, QCOM, CSCO, T, JNJ, VZ, PWB, CWI, SHY, FEX, F,
- Sold Out: IWY, VIA, RTX, ORLY, PRU, PDM, BND, SHV,
For the details of Holloway Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holloway+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Holloway Wealth Management, LLC
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 15,574 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 73,138 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.88%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 170,775 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 182,808 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 158,208 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.69%
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 125,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 59,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.683100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEP)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $40.9, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $386.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 22,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 58.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 158,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 63.14%. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 85,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 101,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 73,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 132,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of Holloway Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
