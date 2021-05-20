Logo
Callan Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Callan Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callan Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Callan Capital, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $537 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Callan Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/callan+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Callan Capital, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 943,131 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,459,637 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 662,678 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
  4. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 252,356 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  5. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,040,649 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 636,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $79.245100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $194.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $149.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 351,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 162,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $195.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $143.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sold Out: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI)

Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $3.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Callan Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Callan Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Callan Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Callan Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Callan Capital, LLC keeps buying
