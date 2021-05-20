Callan Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: INTF, EOG, BAC, LOW, MCHP, IWR,
- Added Positions: SCHB, SCHF, GSLC, FNDX, GSIE, FNDA, FNDF, VGT, VWO, JPST, VHT, GEM, VOX, VDC, VIS, VCR, TOTL, VFH, VPU, VNQ, ORCL, INTC, VCSH, XLF, DIS, VDE, VAW, AMGN, XLE, XLB, FB, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: PRF, VEU, PRFZ, XLK, XLI, XLV, BSV, VO, XLY, SCHE, PEP, IYF, GOOG,
- Sold Out: VUG, INFI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Callan Capital, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 943,131 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,459,637 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 662,678 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 252,356 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,040,649 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 636,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $79.245100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $194.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $149.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 351,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 162,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $195.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $143.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.Sold Out: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI)
Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $3.35.
