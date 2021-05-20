Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Buys JPMorgan Chase, Carrier Global Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

New Purchases: VCSH, MKL, VTV, IGT, IONS, SEER, AVIR, SMH, ACLS, LSCC, INBX, AFRM, NNN, CCI, DVN, HAL, MAA, REG, SCCO, SUI, TREX, VNO, VER, GKOS, CRVS, VICI, TPTX, BDTX, BEAM, PRLD, SBTX, IEO, IPAY, AEP, CCL, LUMN, INGR, GLW, TCOM, DRI, DVA, EXEL, FNB, IMMR, JBHT, LH, NTES, NOK, ODFL, SAVA, PH, PBR, STL, ROST, RCL, SLG, SKX, SWKS, UNFI, VOD, WYNN, PRTK, EDU, PRTS, IBKR, CLRB, STLA, JKS, VUZI, TAL, VIPS, BLMN, RH, NCLH, HGEN, BURL, ACB, CWEN, NNDM, LITE, NVCR, ORLA, AM, IR, REKR, DNLI, RPAY, PRVB, XM, FREQ, LMND, XPEV, TTCF, VGAC, QS, ABNB, DCRB, CCV.U, DNMR, AGFY, BMBL, OSCR, CPNG, PCT, ARVL, ESGU, EWQ, IEZ, PRNT, REMX, SJNK, URA, URTH, XLB,

VCSH, MKL, VTV, IGT, IONS, SEER, AVIR, SMH, ACLS, LSCC, INBX, AFRM, NNN, CCI, DVN, HAL, MAA, REG, SCCO, SUI, TREX, VNO, VER, GKOS, CRVS, VICI, TPTX, BDTX, BEAM, PRLD, SBTX, IEO, IPAY, AEP, CCL, LUMN, INGR, GLW, TCOM, DRI, DVA, EXEL, FNB, IMMR, JBHT, LH, NTES, NOK, ODFL, SAVA, PH, PBR, STL, ROST, RCL, SLG, SKX, SWKS, UNFI, VOD, WYNN, PRTK, EDU, PRTS, IBKR, CLRB, STLA, JKS, VUZI, TAL, VIPS, BLMN, RH, NCLH, HGEN, BURL, ACB, CWEN, NNDM, LITE, NVCR, ORLA, AM, IR, REKR, DNLI, RPAY, PRVB, XM, FREQ, LMND, XPEV, TTCF, VGAC, QS, ABNB, DCRB, CCV.U, DNMR, AGFY, BMBL, OSCR, CPNG, PCT, ARVL, ESGU, EWQ, IEZ, PRNT, REMX, SJNK, URA, URTH, XLB, Added Positions: JPM, CARR, UNH, NEE, AFL, ABT, LRCX, AMAT, TXN, SPY, JNJ, NVDA, HD, KLAC, SPGI, NKE, MKTX, UNP, ISRG, EL, CHD, MOS, AMZN, CNC, DHR, FB, BKNG, IEI, HON, PCY, SNOW, QQQ, QTRX, BLI, IEF, TTD, FDX, BNGO, NET, IWM, HOLX, NSTG, ZS, DOCU, FDN, XBI, ANSS, VEEV, MCHI, ADP, CF, C, ROP, SNPS, WMT, NOW, MDB, TWST, CRWD, ADPT, VIR, GXC, BAC, EHC, MTCH, MS, TSN, FTNT, EPAM, IQV, AI, CQQQ, A, AMED, BSX, FIS, CVX, CREE, FMC, SYY, VMW, ARCT, INOV, PYPL, CTVA, SUMO, GLD, KWEB, AKAM, ADM, BIDU, BWA, CPT, CERN, DXCM, DRE, ECL, ESS, FFIV, FCX, HSIC, INTU, KNX, KR, LOGI, MCD, PGR, PSA, QCOM, RF, SYK, VZ, LULU, PSX, PANW, YUMC, INVH, ELAN, ESTC, WORK, OTIS, U, CIBR, EZU, IXC, SOXX, VLUE, XT, DDD, AOS, PLD, ARE, ALXN, ALL, ABC, AME, ARCC, AVB, BHP, SAN, AX, BXP, COG, CAH, CL, COP, STZ, CPRT, DLTR, DYAI, EMR, EQR, EXPD, FAST, FLO, GPN, GS, MNST, IEX, ICE, JNPR, KRC, KSS, MDLZ, MITK, VXRT, NSC, NVMI, PCAR, PKG, DGX, O, RMD, ROL, SAP, SPG, TJX, TGT, TYL, RTX, WM, WST, EBAY, UAVS, DEI, MELI, AVGO, DG, CHTR, GDOT, GWRE, FUBO, HEPA, ALDX, TRUP, LPTX, PRAH, MCRB, TDOC, RACE, SQ, FTV, FLGT, AYX, ALRN, BHF, ROKU, PDD, NIO, DELL, DOW, ALC, BNTX, FOUR, PLTR, PSTH, CMPS, VNT, FSR, ARKK, ARKW, BOTZ, DIA, EMQQ, EPP, EWG, EWJ, EWL, EWT, EWY, FFR, FINX, GMF, HACK, ICF, IEFA, IEMG, IGOV, INDA, ITB, IXN, IYJ, IYR, IYW, IYY, OEF, PPLT, QUAL, ROBO, TLT, VIG, VIS, XLI, XLY,

MA, CRM, V, CDNS, MMM, ADBE, GOOGL, DISCA, BF.B, MRK, VRSK, PG, ROK, TMO, EW, IDXX, XLNX, IXJ, JKHY, EA, PFE, IBM, INTC, MRNA, FSLY, IAU, SHV, RBC, GH, XLP, AGG, FLOT, ICLN, AAPL, KKR, BILL, HYG, LQD, BLDP, KO, GNRC, AMD, BMY, BEN, VRTX, GOOG, UBER, EMB, SLV, ALGN, CME, CSCO, DIS, PACB, TWTR, BABA, DDOG, AAXJ, BSV, DSI, IVV, JNK, T, ATVI, MO, AMT, APH, ADI, BAX, BRK.B, BIO, BIIB, KMX, CAT, COST, DHI, EQIX, FISV, GE, ITW, ITRI, LEN, LOW, MAR, NEM, NVAX, OXY, ORCL, PLUG, PHM, TER, TOL, UBS, USB, UAA, WDC, DAL, MASI, AWK, NXPI, XYL, PRLB, SFM, MTLS, CTLT, SYF, NVTA, ETSY, SHOP, KHC, RGNX, LAUR, SNAP, OKTA, CODX, CAAP, SPOT, SWAV, LYFT, CHWY, ACWI, ARKG, IGIB, IEUR, IHI, IJH, IJR, LEMB, MBB, SHY, SHYG, SUSA, TIP, ABMD, AEM, APD, ALB, LNT, AEE, AXP, AMGN, APA, AUMN, AZN, ATO, BDX, BBY, BMRN, BA, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CSL, CHKP, CTXS, CTSH, CMCSA, CAG, ED, CMI, DECK, DE, DB, DLR, D, DUK, DVAX, LLY, ERIE, EXPE, FLR, GRMN, GILD, HRL, ILMN, INCY, INO, SJM, KMB, KGC, MNKD, MKC, MDT, MET, MU, MCO, VTRS, NFLX, ES, NOC, NUE, PPG, PEP, PKI, LIN, PEG, REGN, RGEN, RSG, POOL, SGEN, SHW, TRV, TROW, TTWO, TS, TEVA, THO, TSCO, UPS, VFC, WAB, WEC, YUM, SPB, CMG, FSLR, BR, UEC, ULTA, FNV, AGI, MAXR, MRTX, KDP, WKHS, CBOE, TSLA, GM, APTV, ZNGA, SPLK, WDAY, PBF, CMRX, CHGG, AAL, GRUB, CGC, VKTX, FGEN, 7AY1, CWBR, GDDY, BKI, SYBX, HPE, TEAM, MYOV, LW, RDFN, SE, BAND, PACK, COGT, TLRY, TLRY, SONO, REZI, STNE, CYCN, TW, PINS, ZM, BYND, FVRR, TXG, PTON, SI, NKLA, RPRX, CVAC, FROG, MP, SKLZ, CGW, IGSB, DVY, DXJ, EEM, EFA, ESGD, EWC, EWU, FEZ, GDX, HDV, HEWJ, HEZU, IEV, IGF, ILF, IVE, IYH, LIT, MSOS, MTUM, SIL, SLQD, TBT, VDE, VGK, VOO, VT, VWO, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLV, Sold Out: ZI, ABB, ATRC, GDRX, AMWL, IBND, BMI, FLIR, HUM, TT, MCK, RL, XPO, LUV, TSM, TRMB, TMUS, BFAM, PLNT, TWLO, TPIC, CRSP, CVNA, IFRX, AVTR, DADA, RKT, ASML, SRPT, AAP, AEO, BRKR, VIAC, CI, DPZ, ETN, EIX, EEFT, FE, GME, HSBC, HL, HLF, IART, LYV, LMT, MGM, MRVL, MTH, NDAQ, PNC, PBCT, PVH, QGEN, QUIK, SLB, SO, SWK, TIF, X, UTHR, GWW, WW, XRX, ZBH, OPK, NEO, CVLT, BEAT, TRNO, HII, CLVS, TRIP, ENPH, NRZ, PAGP, JD, GPRO, SAGE, WMS, W, SNR, FRPT, BOX, SHAK, BZUN, NTRA, NK, Z, PSTG, EDIT, NTLA, NTNX, BL, AA, RCUS, SMAR, UBX, BE, DT, WMG, BIGC, EBND, FIVG, IWN, PBW, PHO, PIE, SPXU, USO, XLU,

Investment company Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Carrier Global Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, 3M Co, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. As of 2021Q1, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich owns 780 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,070,009 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 303,789 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,129,095 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 153,653 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,120,999 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.57%

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.734200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,254,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 270,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,405,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Seer Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 264,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 287,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 92.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,973,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 19215.99%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,683,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 761.76%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 324,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 478.65%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,199,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 292.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,905,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 67.31%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,397,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in AtriCure Inc. The sale prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $38.04, with an estimated average price of $36.95.