Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Buys JPMorgan Chase, Carrier Global Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Investment company Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Carrier Global Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, 3M Co, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. As of 2021Q1, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich owns 780 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+julius+baer+%26+co.+ltd%2C+zurich/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,070,009 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 303,789 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,129,095 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 153,653 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,120,999 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.57%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.734200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,254,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 270,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,405,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seer Inc (SEER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Seer Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 264,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 287,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 92.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,973,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 19215.99%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,683,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 761.76%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 324,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 478.65%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,199,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 292.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,905,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 67.31%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,397,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: AtriCure Inc (ATRC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in AtriCure Inc. The sale prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo (IBND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $38.04, with an estimated average price of $36.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. Also check out:

1. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich keeps buying
