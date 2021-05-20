Advisory Alpha, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

- New Purchases: XLF, VOT, VOE, THS, MDLZ, DTE, OGE, PEG, IVV, SLY, IYW, DNP,
- Added Positions: SPYG, SPYV, SCHC, SPEM, SCHM, XLU, XLY, XLK, SCHA, EFV, XLV, CSX, XLC, EFG, AAPL, XLP, XLI, SPY, VT, MSFT, NVDA, SPSM, DUK, VWO, VUG, CVX, JPM, XOM, AMZN, MCBC, BAC, PFE, TSLA, FB, VOO, IVW, GOOGL, CMCSA, IEFA, PM, SYK, CSCO, NOC,
- Reduced Positions: SPLG, SPMD, SCHB, BRK.B, IXUS, ASG, THW, GRX, TDF, ITOT, BIF, RMT, USA, IJR, IDV, IEMG, IJH, VIG, RSP, VB, T, SO, PRU, PG, PEP, ABT, SRPT, V, DVY, RVT, IFN, SWK, MMC, CHD, CAT,
- Sold Out: ARKW, PSI, PSCH, FDN, IHI, NEE, IBUY, VYM, FHLC, VTI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Alpha, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,546,907 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,800,746 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,403,392 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 986,640 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.81%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 579,166 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94%
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 262,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $217.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 1,546,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 486,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 208.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 120,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 67.49%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 64,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 107,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 325.09%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88.Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $170.37 and $197.88, with an estimated average price of $185.78.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.
