Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Humana Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Aflac Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Humana Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sustainable+insight+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC
  1. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 13,653 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 102,435 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.50%
  3. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 50,894 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 63,888 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.95%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 40,587 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.89%
New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $205.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 37,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 27,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $293.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 794.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 101,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 420.06%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $580.242000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 576.99%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $373.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 983.82%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $842.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.549000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 102,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 63,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.



