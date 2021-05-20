Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Humana Inc

- New Purchases: MHK, SCHW, AFL, CPRT, JCI, SBAC, GPN, AMAT, ENPH, ANET, HPE, SWKS, MPWR, CSCO, MET, WFC, OMC, AWK, LYB, CI, ALL, GS, ENS,
- Added Positions: DISCA, TSLA, SPGI, BLK, AMD, ABT, LLY, PPL, ES, BLL, ABBV, TER, TYL, TXN, KLAC, NVDA, MCHP, ICE, DHR, TMO, BMY, KMB, INTC, UPS, KR,
- Reduced Positions: AVGO, DRI, CMG, CHTR, DE, AAPL, ALK, PH, AMZN, PLD, TDG, TFC, LRCX, EQIX, FB, JPM, HD, PG, UNH, CRM, EL, BAC, JNJ, MRK, CMCSA, ORCL, NFLX, BRK.B, COST, WMT, VZ, T, MA, V, ADBE, TJX, PFE, NKE, MSFT, LOW, DIS, INTU, IBM, GILD, GE, MS, AMGN,
- Sold Out: TMUS, HUM, USB, MKTX, CMA, GOOG, GOOGL, PYPL, NEE, QCOM, CMS, AEE, BR, C, QRVO, CVS, ISRG, PEP, RTX, ADP, CLX, ANTM,
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 13,653 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 102,435 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.50%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 50,894 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 63,888 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.95%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 40,587 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.89%
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $205.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 37,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 27,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $293.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 794.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 101,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 420.06%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $580.242000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 576.99%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $373.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 983.82%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $842.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.549000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 102,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 63,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.
