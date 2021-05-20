Davis Capital Partners, Llc Buys Markel Corp, Arch Capital Group, Sells SVB Financial Group

For the details of DAVIS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davis+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAVIS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 1,736,035 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 400,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 500,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,741,141 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 2,500,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
Davis Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Davis Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Davis Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.
