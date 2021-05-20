Balentine LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Autodesk Inc

- New Purchases: VXUS, ITOT, CVS, VRP, QUAL, QQQ, IYY, ITE, IQLT, EBAY, MDT, BA, COP, EL, IBM, SKM, ORCL, PAA, RDS.A, PHO, RDS.B, VNQ, VGIT, VCLT, BAB, BKLN, PRF, ICLN, PFF, PBW, KEP, DVY, EEM, ITB, FLOT,
- Added Positions: IEMG, IUSV, IWF, AGG, IVV, SPEM, IEFA, MUB, BND, VWO, XOM, VONG, EPD, GOOGL, JNJ, INTC, GOOG, SPY, TSM, AMZN, ABBV, FB, WIT, MA, V, SMFG, UMC, WBA, WMT, VZ, UPS, TXN, PM, NOW, VEDL, IBB, IUSB, LQD, TIP, VCIT, VCSH, XLI, XLK, BMY, HD, LLY, DEO, COST, ABEV, CSCO, CVX, CAT, IBN, BRK.B, TFC, AMGN, MO, ASX, ADBE, ACN, T, NVS, USB, TM, MMM, TJX, CRM, RY, PFE, NVO, UNP, NKE, MSFT, LOW, LPL, MDLZ, KMB, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, IUSG, VTI, IWO, IHI, BABA, PG, QCOM, SBUX, SHYG, SCZ, SCHM, NEAR, IWP, PYPL, TSLA, AVGO, CB, PCAR, NVDA, MCHP, MET, MRK, HON, OVV, CMCSA, AAPL, ADI, ABT, ASML,
- Sold Out: GLD, IAU, ADSK, UL, IGV, UGP,
For the details of Balentine LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/balentine+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Balentine LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 4,131,641 shares, 43.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,896,219 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.80%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,787,625 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 418,635 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 2,104,463 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
Balentine LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Balentine LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Balentine LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Balentine LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: (ITE)
Balentine LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Balentine LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Balentine LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 4,896,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Balentine LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 485.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 880,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Balentine LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 432,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Balentine LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.13%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Balentine LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Balentine LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Balentine LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Balentine LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Balentine LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.Sold Out: Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)
Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Ultrapar Participacoes SA. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $3.97.
