Balentine LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Autodesk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Balentine LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Autodesk Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balentine LLC. As of 2021Q1, Balentine LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Balentine LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/balentine+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Balentine LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 4,131,641 shares, 43.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,896,219 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.80%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,787,625 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 418,635 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 2,104,463 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Balentine LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Balentine LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Balentine LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Balentine LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (ITE)

Balentine LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Balentine LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Balentine LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 4,896,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Balentine LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 485.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 880,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Balentine LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 432,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Balentine LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.13%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Balentine LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Balentine LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Ultrapar Participacoes SA. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $3.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Balentine LLC. Also check out:

1. Balentine LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Balentine LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Balentine LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Balentine LLC keeps buying
