Zeal Asset Management Ltd Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Yatsen Holding, Sells KE Holdings Inc, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Added Positions: PDD, YSG,

PDD, YSG, Reduced Positions: BEKE, TAL, EDU, ZLAB, HCM,

Investment company Zeal Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Pinduoduo Inc, Yatsen Holding, sells KE Holdings Inc, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Zai Lab, HUTCHMED (China) during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeal Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Zeal Asset Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zeal Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeal+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 1,064,440 shares, 52.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.28% HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM) - 2,031,355 shares, 21.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.32% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 255,361 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4187.46% Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG) - 1,854,383 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 320.16% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 160,056 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.25%

Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 4187.46%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.52%. The holding were 255,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 320.16%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 1,854,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.