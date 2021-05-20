Peninsula Wealth, LLC Buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: CMF,

CMF, Added Positions: VUG, VTV, VCIT, VEA, VWO, VMBS,

VUG, VTV, VCIT, VEA, VWO, VMBS, Reduced Positions: SNOW, ORCL, BNDX,

Investment company Peninsula Wealth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Peninsula Wealth, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peninsula Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peninsula+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 247,386 shares, 22.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 432,015 shares, 20.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 617,386 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 366,157 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 259,704 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $62.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.