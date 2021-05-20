Northstar Group, Inc. Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc, Tesla Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Northstar Group, Inc. Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Northstar Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Verizon Communications Inc, Facebook Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc, Tesla Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Northstar Group, Inc. owns 143 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northstar Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northstar Group, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 223,250 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,038 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,177 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,775 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,840 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 210,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $105.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 173,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 115.58%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 166.98%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2284.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Northstar Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northstar Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Northstar Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northstar Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northstar Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northstar Group, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider