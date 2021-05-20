Northstar Group, Inc. Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: VRP, EFA, LRCX, WBA, ARKG, ARKK, IWN, DHR, MA, DAL, XLV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Northstar Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Verizon Communications Inc, Facebook Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc, Tesla Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Northstar Group, Inc. owns 143 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 223,250 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,038 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,177 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,775 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,840 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 210,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $105.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 173,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 115.58%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 166.98%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2284.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.