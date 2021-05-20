P-Solve LLC Buys iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

- New Purchases: VWO,
- Added Positions: IGLB, VCLT, LQD, IUSB, EMB,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, LMBS, EEMV, BSV, IXUS, EFAV, VNQ, IGSB,
For the details of P-Solve LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of P-Solve LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 665,698 shares, 32.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 328,086 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 278,771 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 324,031 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 171,369 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
P-Solve LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
P-Solve LLC added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 119.66%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 122,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
P-Solve LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 503.21%. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 49,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
P-Solve LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of P-Solve LLC. Also check out:
