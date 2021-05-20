P-Solve LLC Buys iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

New Purchases: VWO,

VWO, Added Positions: IGLB, VCLT, LQD, IUSB, EMB,

IGLB, VCLT, LQD, IUSB, EMB, Reduced Positions: SCHB, LMBS, EEMV, BSV, IXUS, EFAV, VNQ, IGSB,

Investment company P-Solve LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P-Solve LLC. As of 2021Q1, P-Solve LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 665,698 shares, 32.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 328,086 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 278,771 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 324,031 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 171,369 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%

P-Solve LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P-Solve LLC added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 119.66%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 122,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P-Solve LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 503.21%. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 49,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P-Solve LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.