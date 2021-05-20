AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc

New Purchases: IPAC, SCHE, IEF, SHYG,

IPAC, SCHE, IEF, SHYG, Added Positions: EEM, XT, ORCC, PRFZ, ESGU, ESGD, CSCO, PEY, SPHD, BOND, FNDA, SCHG,

EEM, XT, ORCC, PRFZ, ESGU, ESGD, CSCO, PEY, SPHD, BOND, FNDA, SCHG, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IJR, AAPL, QCOM, RSP, SCHX, SPY, GOOGL, MSFT, FB, XLV, GOOG, IBB, IWB, MINT, XLK,

QQQ, IJR, AAPL, QCOM, RSP, SCHX, SPY, GOOGL, MSFT, FB, XLV, GOOG, IBB, IWB, MINT, XLK, Sold Out: IXUS, BRK.A, MAS, BLD, BRK.B, CDMO, SIRI, DS, CQQQ, CWBR, PTH, IWM, SPHB,

Investment company AlphaCore Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCore Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, AlphaCore Capital LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) - 558,496 shares, 27.27% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 111,735 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 137,766 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 875,414 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 104,136 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.6%

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.97 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $66.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.27%. The holding were 558,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29. The stock is now traded at around $114.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.696900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45663.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 133,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 202.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 114,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 875,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $148.87 and $185.78, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $178.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The sale prices were between $11.86 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $16.64.