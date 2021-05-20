Logo
Viridian Ria, Llc Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Viridian Ria, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viridian Ria, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Viridian Ria, Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viridian+ria%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 0 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 0 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 0 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 0 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 0 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.448000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.287800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $431547.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

