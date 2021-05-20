Viridian Ria, Llc Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: VFH, DON, BRK.A, HDV, DGRO, DEM, DNP, FUTY, PFE, BA, DVY, GLD,

VFH, DON, BRK.A, HDV, DGRO, DEM, DNP, FUTY, PFE, BA, DVY, GLD, Added Positions: BRK.B, AMZN, AAPL,

BRK.B, AMZN, AAPL, Reduced Positions: T,

T, Sold Out: VEA, IJR, SPY, VO, VWO, VUG, EMB, MDY, XLK, XLI, XLV, IVE, VTIP, FLRN, SHOP, IEFA, MSFT, FB, IEMG, TSLA, VTV, NFLX, VB, PINS, SCHX, COUP, OKTA, NVDA, SNOW, VIG, IVV, IJK, WYNN, ZM, CRM, IWR, SBUX, VZ, IWS, IWM, RWJ, COST, HD, IVW, EEMV, MTUM, TOTL, EWJ, EFAV, VV, V, BOND, TMO, VLUE, SPLG, CMCSA, NEA,

Investment company Viridian Ria, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viridian Ria, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Viridian Ria, Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viridian+ria%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 0 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 0 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 0 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 0 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 0 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.448000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.287800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $431547.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.