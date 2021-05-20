Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells DocuSign Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: LPLA, SE, BSY, TDY, FCN, EME, FHB, MTCH, SSD, PRI, SQ, MANH, TTC, QRVO, RLI, BYD, WTS, GOLF, SCHD, PLUG, ROLL, APAM, MC, TWLO, CGNX, PSMT, SGEN, TRMB, DLR, SEAS, LITE, SJNK, ATR, FARO, IIVI, IRDM, FISV, RCL, TSCO, AMRS, SHOP, Z, TLS, CUB, DCI, FORM, ROG, WERN, AVAV, FERG, AMBA, MSGS, FND, WMG, SRPT, AEIS, CAE, DLTR, DRQ, IBN, LVS, JEF, PKX, NTR, RJF, TPL, TX, DAC, ENSG, CBOE, CONE, TWOU, LSXMA, AQUA, LASR, CLVT, FVRR, SNOW, GOVT, IUSB, AIZ, BBY, SID, DXCM, EXPE, FMX, TGNA, HIW, IDA, VIAV, MDC, MT, PTC, RHI, TTM, VSH, WAL, CVLT, DISCK, MMYT, TMX, COUP, VRT, GO, BNTX, FIXD, GSIE, IUSV, AIN, ACGL, BAX, BRKS, CACI, CASY, CAKE, CTAS, NNN, VALE, GE, HRB, JBHT, LSTR, LXRX, MCK, MPW, MAA, VTRS, ES, PFG, ROK, STM, TOL, UCTT, TDG, AWI, BGS, TFII, LEA, TRGP, AMCX, MGNX, AERI, WIX, RARE, NEP, EQH, TENB, FOXA, NVST, NEEPP, NEEPP, DASH, ABNB, DBEF, ESGE, FTSL, IJR, KBWB, QDF, RSP, ASX, BBD, ITUB, LLNW, CLVS, PAGP, CRBP,

LPLA, SE, BSY, TDY, FCN, EME, FHB, MTCH, SSD, PRI, SQ, MANH, TTC, QRVO, RLI, BYD, WTS, GOLF, SCHD, PLUG, ROLL, APAM, MC, TWLO, CGNX, PSMT, SGEN, TRMB, DLR, SEAS, LITE, SJNK, ATR, FARO, IIVI, IRDM, FISV, RCL, TSCO, AMRS, SHOP, Z, TLS, CUB, DCI, FORM, ROG, WERN, AVAV, FERG, AMBA, MSGS, FND, WMG, SRPT, AEIS, CAE, DLTR, DRQ, IBN, LVS, JEF, PKX, NTR, RJF, TPL, TX, DAC, ENSG, CBOE, CONE, TWOU, LSXMA, AQUA, LASR, CLVT, FVRR, SNOW, GOVT, IUSB, AIZ, BBY, SID, DXCM, EXPE, FMX, TGNA, HIW, IDA, VIAV, MDC, MT, PTC, RHI, TTM, VSH, WAL, CVLT, DISCK, MMYT, TMX, COUP, VRT, GO, BNTX, FIXD, GSIE, IUSV, AIN, ACGL, BAX, BRKS, CACI, CASY, CAKE, CTAS, NNN, VALE, GE, HRB, JBHT, LSTR, LXRX, MCK, MPW, MAA, VTRS, ES, PFG, ROK, STM, TOL, UCTT, TDG, AWI, BGS, TFII, LEA, TRGP, AMCX, MGNX, AERI, WIX, RARE, NEP, EQH, TENB, FOXA, NVST, NEEPP, NEEPP, DASH, ABNB, DBEF, ESGE, FTSL, IJR, KBWB, QDF, RSP, ASX, BBD, ITUB, LLNW, CLVS, PAGP, CRBP, Added Positions: SMG, XLK, AMZN, AZPN, NFLX, ZBRA, DCT, XLC, BFAM, THO, SITE, CRL, GGG, IBKR, V, VCIT, LRCX, FB, XLI, COO, JKHY, POOL, NOW, CDW, ATHM, XLV, FDS, WRB, VEU, XLY, NDSN, CPRT, INTU, LII, ALLE, UBER, SPSB, CHE, EFX, FLIR, IEI, ANSS, ILMN, ROL, TEAM, ELAN, CSGP, LMT, VRTX, IAC, VGT, EXPO, FICO, HD, KSU, MSFT, EFV, VTIP, XLF, ALGN, BP, TER, XLE, NVDA, TOT, MSCI, LOPE, CHTR, ZTS, FTCS, ASML, AMT, ABC, BAC, FIS, COP, DHR, EW, IBM, RTX, WDAY, AAXJ, BSV, ESGU, LQD, ABT, BBVA, CVX, C, CMI, RE, HDB, HXL, INTC, ICE, IONS, PXD, REGN, SHW, UNH, WFC, WST, MA, FEYE, BIL, FPE, NOBL, VPL, MMM, AOS, APD, MO, AMED, ADI, AZO, LNG, EL, HEI, IDXX, MRK, PEP, PUK, RELX, RBA, ROST, CRM, SWK, SBUX, TJX, TYL, UNP, WMT, WMB, VRSK, SSNC, MPC, FIVE, ABBV, VEEV, PAYC, GLOB, OTIS, ARKK, FVD, IEF, ABB, ACN, ADBE, AEP, AXP, AIG, AME, AON, AZN, BCE, SAN, BOH, BIIB, BA, BSX, BTI, CSX, CNI, CAH, CAT, CE, CSCO, CTSH, DEO, DD, ECL, LLY, EXPD, XOM, FAST, GNTX, PEAK, WELL, HCSG, HSY, HST, INFO, IMGN, IPG, JNJ, KLAC, MDLZ, LAMR, MAR, SPGI, MDT, MET, MCO, MS, NICE, NATI, NEOG, NSC, NOC, NUVA, ODFL, OKE, PPG, PPL, PHG, LIN, O, ROP, SAP, SRE, SWKS, SU, TSN, UL, UPS, WBA, WHR, ZBH, WU, TMUS, MELI, ULTA, HPP, BWXT, NXPI, GM, GWRE, SYF, BGNE, BL, LW, IEMG, IVE, IVV, IYG, JKE, VLUE, VUG, VXUS, T, AMGN, AJG, ADP, BHP, BDX, BXP, CRH, CDNS, CX, LUMN, CUZ, DLB, DUK, EIX, EMR, ETR, IT, GILD, HAE, HUM, HUN, IRM, LEG, LEN, LOGI, MTB, MKTX, MMC, NUE, ORI, ORCL, PNC, PVH, PHM, RYAAY, EQNR, UBS, VFC, VOD, WPC, WSO, CODI, POR, EDU, LBTYK, DFS, FTNT, HTHT, VNET, STAG, SPLK, PSX, PNR, SBSW, RNG, DNOW, FWONK, LBRDK, GDDY, HLI, SNAP, ARGX, CTVA, CRNC, GLD, HYLS, IEUR, IHI, IQLT, IWF, SHY, SPHB, SPY, VMBS, VNQ,

SMG, XLK, AMZN, AZPN, NFLX, ZBRA, DCT, XLC, BFAM, THO, SITE, CRL, GGG, IBKR, V, VCIT, LRCX, FB, XLI, COO, JKHY, POOL, NOW, CDW, ATHM, XLV, FDS, WRB, VEU, XLY, NDSN, CPRT, INTU, LII, ALLE, UBER, SPSB, CHE, EFX, FLIR, IEI, ANSS, ILMN, ROL, TEAM, ELAN, CSGP, LMT, VRTX, IAC, VGT, EXPO, FICO, HD, KSU, MSFT, EFV, VTIP, XLF, ALGN, BP, TER, XLE, NVDA, TOT, MSCI, LOPE, CHTR, ZTS, FTCS, ASML, AMT, ABC, BAC, FIS, COP, DHR, EW, IBM, RTX, WDAY, AAXJ, BSV, ESGU, LQD, ABT, BBVA, CVX, C, CMI, RE, HDB, HXL, INTC, ICE, IONS, PXD, REGN, SHW, UNH, WFC, WST, MA, FEYE, BIL, FPE, NOBL, VPL, MMM, AOS, APD, MO, AMED, ADI, AZO, LNG, EL, HEI, IDXX, MRK, PEP, PUK, RELX, RBA, ROST, CRM, SWK, SBUX, TJX, TYL, UNP, WMT, WMB, VRSK, SSNC, MPC, FIVE, ABBV, VEEV, PAYC, GLOB, OTIS, ARKK, FVD, IEF, ABB, ACN, ADBE, AEP, AXP, AIG, AME, AON, AZN, BCE, SAN, BOH, BIIB, BA, BSX, BTI, CSX, CNI, CAH, CAT, CE, CSCO, CTSH, DEO, DD, ECL, LLY, EXPD, XOM, FAST, GNTX, PEAK, WELL, HCSG, HSY, HST, INFO, IMGN, IPG, JNJ, KLAC, MDLZ, LAMR, MAR, SPGI, MDT, MET, MCO, MS, NICE, NATI, NEOG, NSC, NOC, NUVA, ODFL, OKE, PPG, PPL, PHG, LIN, O, ROP, SAP, SRE, SWKS, SU, TSN, UL, UPS, WBA, WHR, ZBH, WU, TMUS, MELI, ULTA, HPP, BWXT, NXPI, GM, GWRE, SYF, BGNE, BL, LW, IEMG, IVE, IVV, IYG, JKE, VLUE, VUG, VXUS, T, AMGN, AJG, ADP, BHP, BDX, BXP, CRH, CDNS, CX, LUMN, CUZ, DLB, DUK, EIX, EMR, ETR, IT, GILD, HAE, HUM, HUN, IRM, LEG, LEN, LOGI, MTB, MKTX, MMC, NUE, ORI, ORCL, PNC, PVH, PHM, RYAAY, EQNR, UBS, VFC, VOD, WPC, WSO, CODI, POR, EDU, LBTYK, DFS, FTNT, HTHT, VNET, STAG, SPLK, PSX, PNR, SBSW, RNG, DNOW, FWONK, LBRDK, GDDY, HLI, SNAP, ARGX, CTVA, CRNC, GLD, HYLS, IEUR, IHI, IQLT, IWF, SHY, SPHB, SPY, VMBS, VNQ, Reduced Positions: DOCU, GD, COST, TSM, VZ, IGIB, VTV, TLT, FCX, KO, TGT, VOO, BRK.B, CMCSA, STX, ITE, AKAM, DISCA, LHX, GSLC, IWM, CB, CVS, GPN, NTAP, NVS, PAYX, PG, SYY, DIS, BX, PRLB, BABA, ACWV, BND, IEFA, SPAB, TOTL, VCLT, AMG, ADSK, CBRE, CCI, D, ETN, ENB, GPC, GSK, HIG, JPM, JCI, LNC, LOW, TXN, TMO, VMW, AVGO, DG, GMAB, TDOC, DEM, IVW, MTUM, QQQ, TIP, PLD, AAP, BMRN, BMY, CME, STZ, GLW, CREE, DE, EXC, NEE, FDX, HAS, ISRG, MGA, NVO, NUAN, PII, QCOM, SONY, TRV, USB, WCN, WEC, HTGC, BR, LYB, KMI, TWTR, NAVI, CFG, KEYS, OLLI, NTNX, DOW, AMCR, ANGL, BIV, BNDX, IGSB, DVY, EFG, HDV, IJH, IMTM, USHY, USMV, VCSH, VGIT, VYM, VYMI, XLP, AAON, ATVI, DOX, AMP, AMAT, COF, CNC, SCHW, CTXS, CL, XRAY, EQIX, FNF, GIS, GS, HUBB, ITW, IP, J, KEY, KMB, MKL, MORN, MSI, PEG, WRK, SO, STT, SYK, TU, UMPQ, GWW, ANTM, WDC, WWD, HEI.A, SMFG, PM, BUD, BAH, FRC, HCA, APTV, EPAM, PANW, FOXF, BURL, GOOG, NOMD, FTAI, TRU, KHC, LSXMK, GSHD, AVLR, GH, ALC, BILL, CARR, NCNO, DES, EEMA, FTC, IGV, IYW, QQQE, SCHE, SPHD, VB, VO,

DOCU, GD, COST, TSM, VZ, IGIB, VTV, TLT, FCX, KO, TGT, VOO, BRK.B, CMCSA, STX, ITE, AKAM, DISCA, LHX, GSLC, IWM, CB, CVS, GPN, NTAP, NVS, PAYX, PG, SYY, DIS, BX, PRLB, BABA, ACWV, BND, IEFA, SPAB, TOTL, VCLT, AMG, ADSK, CBRE, CCI, D, ETN, ENB, GPC, GSK, HIG, JPM, JCI, LNC, LOW, TXN, TMO, VMW, AVGO, DG, GMAB, TDOC, DEM, IVW, MTUM, QQQ, TIP, PLD, AAP, BMRN, BMY, CME, STZ, GLW, CREE, DE, EXC, NEE, FDX, HAS, ISRG, MGA, NVO, NUAN, PII, QCOM, SONY, TRV, USB, WCN, WEC, HTGC, BR, LYB, KMI, TWTR, NAVI, CFG, KEYS, OLLI, NTNX, DOW, AMCR, ANGL, BIV, BNDX, IGSB, DVY, EFG, HDV, IJH, IMTM, USHY, USMV, VCSH, VGIT, VYM, VYMI, XLP, AAON, ATVI, DOX, AMP, AMAT, COF, CNC, SCHW, CTXS, CL, XRAY, EQIX, FNF, GIS, GS, HUBB, ITW, IP, J, KEY, KMB, MKL, MORN, MSI, PEG, WRK, SO, STT, SYK, TU, UMPQ, GWW, ANTM, WDC, WWD, HEI.A, SMFG, PM, BUD, BAH, FRC, HCA, APTV, EPAM, PANW, FOXF, BURL, GOOG, NOMD, FTAI, TRU, KHC, LSXMK, GSHD, AVLR, GH, ALC, BILL, CARR, NCNO, DES, EEMA, FTC, IGV, IYW, QQQE, SCHE, SPHD, VB, VO, Sold Out: ALXN, SHYG, IWD, WY, MRVL, ACWI, GFI, VIAC, TAL, ICLR, SGT, GL, HASI, SVW, NI, JPIN, RDY, EFA, PDI, IUSG, JKS, VGK, HEES, WAT, RDS.B, TRI, LSI, KB, PCAR, SBAC, AES, BAM, EA, IWS, HOLX, IAA, PS, BKI, SEDG, SLG, SUI, UNM,

Investment company Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, General Dynamics Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. owns 702 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestmark+advisory+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,403 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 132,696 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.24% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 251,559 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,613 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.52% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 414,094 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $147.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.29 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.408700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 58,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $241.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $405.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $120.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $218.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 119.91%. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $142.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3255.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 629.17%. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 186,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.