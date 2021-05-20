Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Equinix Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc, Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shorepoint+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 167,814 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 56,766 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 27,817 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
  4. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 72,560 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 48,743 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.17%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $9.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.249000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $225.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 41.42%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $726.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In (PSF)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $27.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider