Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc

- New Purchases: AMT, SHW, PSEC, FTF, PBCT, NLY,
- Added Positions: MRK, BMY, CRM, VB, VTR, MDT, EQIX, PEP, QCOM, FISV, LMT, KHC, VZ, ZTS, JNJ, SJM, UPS, LYB, LHX, DLR, VO, CTSH, V, ADBE, D, AMZN, TJX, BIIB, ADSK,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, ABT, JPM, PNC, HON, PSX, USB, MSFT, AAPL, TRV, GOOGL, EAD, AES, TMO, TT, CVX, TGT, CB, AVGO, CMCSA, SCHG, CSCO, LOW, KMI, ETN, SCHB, BCE, RCS, DISCK, SYK, BAC, NSC,
- Sold Out: PFE, BABA, WEC, PSF, KMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 167,814 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 56,766 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 27,817 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 72,560 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 48,743 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.17%
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $9.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.249000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $225.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 41.42%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $726.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In (PSF)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $27.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC.
1. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC keeps buying
