Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc

Investment company Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Equinix Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc, Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 167,814 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 56,766 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 27,817 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 72,560 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 48,743 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.17%

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $9.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.249000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $225.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 41.42%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $726.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $27.14.