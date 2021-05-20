MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II

New Purchases: PDI, PKO, FCFS, CACC, RCS, ALGN, MGM, PHK, BGS, NOW, PFG, WPC, UNM, SPTN, SO, CRM, SAFT, RF, PPL, OMC, ORI, MCY, KEY, EBF, DUK, CAH, BCE, AMZN, ADBE, IAU,

Investment company MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, FedEx Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Facebook Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC owns 251 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mbm+wealth+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 71,095 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 261,974 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.45% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 261,885 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 112,576 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 204,210 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.73%

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in FirstCash Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $428.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Strategic Global Government. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $582.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.785800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 261,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 204,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 62.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 47,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 741.06%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 251.55%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $311.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP by 477.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.