VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Gladstone Land Corp, Sells iShares Global Tech ETF

- New Purchases: USFR,
- Added Positions: LAND, USMV, VEU, VCSH, BNDX, GLD, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, HEFA, ACWX, XOM, VNQ, SCHB, ESGU,
- Sold Out: IXN,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 127,578 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,515 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 121,372 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 115,066 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 89,393 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 38,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
VERITY Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Gladstone Land Corp by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
VERITY Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.
