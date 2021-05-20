VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Gladstone Land Corp, Sells iShares Global Tech ETF

New Purchases: USFR,

USFR, Added Positions: LAND, USMV, VEU, VCSH, BNDX, GLD, VTV,

LAND, USMV, VEU, VCSH, BNDX, GLD, VTV, Reduced Positions: VTI, HEFA, ACWX, XOM, VNQ, SCHB, ESGU,

VTI, HEFA, ACWX, XOM, VNQ, SCHB, ESGU, Sold Out: IXN,

Investment company VERITY Wealth Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Gladstone Land Corp, sells iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VERITY Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, VERITY Wealth Advisors owns 55 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VERITY Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verity+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 127,578 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,515 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 121,372 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 115,066 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 89,393 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 38,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Gladstone Land Corp by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.