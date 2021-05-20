Beck Bode, LLC Buys The AES Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: AES, NEE, NVDA, MSFT, ABT, NI, SRE, LULU, ZM, NRG, FB, NGG, OMI, AY, VZ, HE, STZ, SONO, CMS, TGT, CIG, LPX, A, REGN, XOM, AVTR, AAPL, CRWD, FDX, COST, ZS, DDOG, NVEE, LOW, FTNT, XRAY, SPB, IPGP, TEL, GPI, AUDC, QRVO, ADI, RTX, APH, BMY, CSCO, PFE, WMT, GOOGL, MIME, BAC, TSLA, EW, UNH, XLU, DUK, DGX, PG, T, SPY, DTE, DE, HD, CVS, EXC, AZN, WM, DOW,

Investment company Beck Bode, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The AES Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Bode, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beck Bode, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 508,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 175,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $576.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 24,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 107,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 54,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 525,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.