EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

VTIP, IVOL, SHY, SPTS, LMBS, BSV, VWOB, FIXD, FNCL, XLI, IEFA, CMI, FFC, CVX, SO, MU, FPE, JPS, TMUS, UBSI, VO, COP, PNC, JPST, VLO, COF, PEG, TFC, AMP, XOM, MAS, LIT, EL, MCHP, ODFL, BAC, PM, TECH, Added Positions: IJH, IJR, IQLT, IEMG, VYM, FVD, QCLN, XLB, SDY, JNJ, IVV, VWO, DGRO, PEP, VUG, VTV, XLC, DIA, FTC, QQQ, JPM, CIBR, QCOM, IBB, XLF, IWD, HON, VLUE, NVDA, RDVY, LLY, SPY, C, BRK.B, VZ, VEA, ABT, V, AMZN, BLK, BMY, DE, GOOGL, MRK, MCD, T, ADBE, CSCO, KO, DTE, HPQ, LOW, MSFT, PAYX, AVGO, ZTS, UL, STX, FDN, MA, NKE, ADP, VIG, TMO, TGT, INTC, LMT, PFE, MRVL, OCGN, UPS, LULU, CMG,

XLV, FEM, IVW, GLD, PG, FTCS, ARKG, FB, IXUS, XLY, COST, BX, FTEC, ITW, XLK, IJJ, IWF, GOOG, XLU, XLP, DD, D, CRM, FTA, IWP, BA, GD, FEX, BST, ITOT, QUAL, ICE, FDT, LNGR, UNP, Sold Out: VNLA, CLX, MCO, IWM, ADSK, NEE,

Investment company EPG Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPG Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, EPG Wealth Management LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,832 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 127,928 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,559 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 147,522 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 181,823 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 181,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1324.52%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $266.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 16,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 531.33%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.237800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 34,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 64.13%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 173,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 596.52%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 39,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 111.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.