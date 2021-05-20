EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: VTIP, IVOL, SHY, SPTS, LMBS, BSV, VWOB, FIXD, FNCL, XLI, IEFA, CMI, FFC, CVX, SO, MU, FPE, JPS, TMUS, UBSI, VO, COP, PNC, JPST, VLO, COF, PEG, TFC, AMP, XOM, MAS, LIT, EL, MCHP, ODFL, BAC, PM, TECH,
- Added Positions: IJH, IJR, IQLT, IEMG, VYM, FVD, QCLN, XLB, SDY, JNJ, IVV, VWO, DGRO, PEP, VUG, VTV, XLC, DIA, FTC, QQQ, JPM, CIBR, QCOM, IBB, XLF, IWD, HON, VLUE, NVDA, RDVY, LLY, SPY, C, BRK.B, VZ, VEA, ABT, V, AMZN, BLK, BMY, DE, GOOGL, MRK, MCD, T, ADBE, CSCO, KO, DTE, HPQ, LOW, MSFT, PAYX, AVGO, ZTS, UL, STX, FDN, MA, NKE, ADP, VIG, TMO, TGT, INTC, LMT, PFE, MRVL, OCGN, UPS, LULU, CMG,
- Reduced Positions: XLV, FEM, IVW, GLD, PG, FTCS, ARKG, FB, IXUS, XLY, COST, BX, FTEC, ITW, XLK, IJJ, IWF, GOOG, XLU, XLP, DD, D, CRM, FTA, IWP, BA, GD, FEX, BST, ITOT, QUAL, ICE, FDT, LNGR, UNP,
- Sold Out: VNLA, CLX, MCO, IWM, ADSK, NEE,
These are the top 5 holdings of EPG Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,832 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 127,928 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,559 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 147,522 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 181,823 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 181,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1324.52%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $266.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 16,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 531.33%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.237800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 34,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 64.13%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 173,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 596.52%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 39,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 111.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.
