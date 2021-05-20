Introducing Postmedia Parcel Services





Postmedia Network Inc. (Postmedia) today announced that it is building a national distribution network for small parcel delivery. Postmedia Parcel Services, a new division of Postmedia, will leverage its extensive distribution network to expand its offerings to include trucking, sorting and distribution of small parcels beginning with a strategic partnership with Brunswick News Inc. in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and certain regions of Ontario.









At Postmedia we have a long, proud history of delivering to homes in communities across our country, said Andrew MacLeod, Postmedias President & CEO. Extending our offerings and trusted relationships in the communities we already serve, through this new partnership, aligns to our corporate strategy.









Postmedias tremendous reach in communities across Canada complements our delivery services offerings a business we have been growing over the past four years, said Jamie Irving, Vice President Brunswick News.









The new service offering is expected to launch in early summer and scale up over the summer and fall. Postmedia Parcel Services will include the opening of sortation centres, expansion of Postmedias existing distribution network and operate 364 days a year.









About Postmedia Network Inc.









Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 120 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offer advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com or www.postmediasolutions.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005734/en/