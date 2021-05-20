Logo
Rackspace Technology Solve Thought Leadership Program Awarded Two Digiday Content Marketing Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the companys Solve Thought Leadership program has been awarded two Digiday Content Marketing Awards.

The Digiday Content Marketing Awards were given to Rackspace Technology for Best Branded Content Site B2B for the Solve Thought Leadership Blog and Best Branded Podcast B2B for the Solve Cloud Talk podcast. Digiday noted that Rackspace Technology won the awards because Rackspace Technology puts themselves on the cutting edge of content in the IT industry, offering a niche look at topics ranging from cybersecurity and insider threats to more commonplace troubleshooting issues as well.

The content program is named Solve because the goal of the content is to help individuals looking for technology solutions identify how each piece of their ideal solution should fit together. The content is developed by keeping in mind that theres more than one path to technical success and each path is unique to fit specific needs and that of an organizational culture.

The Rackspace Technology Solve Thought Leadership Blog is the companys destination for technology leaders. Solve provides perspectives from industry experts around digital transformation, trends, innovation and operations to help technology leaders determine their path forward.

Rackspace Technology Chief Technology Evangelist Jeff DeVerter hosts the Solve Cloud Talk podcast and guests provide diverse insights around the many complex technologies and leadership issues that face businesses today. New episodes are available every week.

We are thrilled to have our Solve blog and Cloud Talk podcast recognized by Digiday. Rackspace Technology leadership recognizes the value of developing highly personalized and educational content to share our knowledge and connect with technologists across the industry, said Jeff DeVerter, CTO Solutions at Rackspace Technology. In addition, we have found that our content builds trust and provides a medium for our customers and employees to interact with us.

Solve is hosted by Rackspace Technology and sponsored by Dell Technologies. Together, Rackspace Technology and Dell are solving some of the most pressing transformation challenges businesses face today.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Digiday
Digiday, a division of Digiday Media, takes a global view of the media and marketing industries and confronts the truths in technologys disruption of these industries. Digiday connects with its audience across web, email, podcasts, a membership program and virtual and in-person events. Digiday publishes every day, across the world. We believe in quality over quantity, honesty over spin. Our work has been recognized by multiple industry awards and a loyal audience.

The Digiday Awards programs are dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity and excellence in the fields of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. The awards programs are considered to be one of the most influential in the industry.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
[email protected]

