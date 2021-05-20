KORE To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference





KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual financial conference:





Date: Thursday,June 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time









Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings









Executive: President and CEO Romil+Bahl









In addition, KORE participated in a virtual investor webinar earlier this week that is now available for replay:









SPACInsider Webinar















Recorded Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021









Executives: KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl, KORE CFO and EVP Puneet+Pamnani, CTAC Co-Chief Investment Officer Nick Robinson, CTAC Co-Chief Investment Officer Michael Palmer









Format: Presentation and Q&A









Replay: here













For more information about upcoming events, please contact the KORE IR team at [email protected] or visit the KORE investor+website.









About KORE









KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.





