KORE To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual financial conference:
Date: Thursday,June 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
Executive: President and CEO Romil+Bahl
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcowen90%2Fkore%2F1957173
In addition, KORE participated in a virtual investor webinar earlier this week that is now available for replay:
SPACInsider Webinar
Recorded Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Executives: KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl, KORE CFO and EVP Puneet+Pamnani, CTAC Co-Chief Investment Officer Nick Robinson, CTAC Co-Chief Investment Officer Michael Palmer
Format: Presentation and Q&A
Replay: here
For more information about upcoming events, please contact the KORE IR team at [email protected] or visit the KORE investor+website.
About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.
