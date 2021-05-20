Logo
Marsh McLennan Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2021 Stockholders' Meeting

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today held its annual meeting of stockholders. During the meeting, stockholders elected the entire slate of 2021 director nominees for a one-year term expiring at next year's annual meeting. They are: Anthony K. Anderson, Oscar Fanjul, Daniel S. Glaser, H. Edward Hanway, Deborah C. Hopkins, Tamara Ingram, Jane H. Lute, Steven A. Mills, Bruce P. Nolop, Marc D. Oken, Morton O. Schapiro, Lloyd M. Yates and R. David Yost.



Stockholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Companys independent registered public accounting firm for 2021, and approved, by nonbinding vote, the compensation of the Companys named executive officers.



About Marsh McLennan



Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the worlds leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Companys 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy+Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver+Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005764/en/

