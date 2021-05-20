Five9 Earns Metrigy MetriStar Top Provider Award for Workforce Optimization Platforms





Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that it has received the Metrigy MetriStar Top Provider award for Workforce Optimization (WFO) Platforms.









The MetriStar award is based on both customer ratings and quantitative metrics correlating the use of a vendors products and services with measurable business success. The Top Provider award recognizes vendors that have achieved above-average customer sentiment ratings and high business success for their customers.









With a total of 19 WFO providers rated, the MetriStar in this category was very competitive and speaks to the solid experiences companies have using Five9s platform, said Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst at Metrigy. Companies are measuring significant improvements in revenue, costs, customer ratings, and agent productivity with WFO, which explains why nearly 55% of companies added more applications to their portfolios in 2020.









Metrigy interviewed or surveyed more than 500 CX, IT, and business leaders and analyzed data and qualitative commentary on adoption, drivers, technology partners, costs, and business success for WFO applications. Research participants provided data on before-and-after changes in business metrics and rated providers in several areas. Five9 received above average ratings in effectiveness at improving agent experience; response time to problems and questions; analytics capabilities; and overall AI capabilities.









Earlier this year, Five9 introduced a+new+set+of+capabilities that provide key integrations between Five9 WFO and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform so that customers have a more seamless and integrated user experience. In addition to improvements in the user experience for agents and supervisors alike, the new capabilities also introduced vital reporting and analytics that help ensure the overall quality of the customer experience, and help supervisors to motivate and engage agents wherever they work.









The employee experience forms the foundation for delivering great CX, said Mike Bourke, Five9 Senior Vice President of Product Management. Its important for contact centers to have the right tools in place to support their agents, especially as businesses have indicated that they will continue with a work-from-home or hybrid model. We are proud to receive the MetriStar Top Provider award, and it underscores our commitment to helping enterprises reimagine CX by empowering their agents to drive results from anywhere.









To download a reprint of selected content from the Metrigy MetriStar report on WFO platforms, click here.









About Five9









Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.









For more information, visit www.five9.com.









