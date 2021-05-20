TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for May 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, shares its list of best cash, lease and finance deals on new cars for May 2021.

"Vehicle supply continues to be adversely impacted by the global microchip shortage and consumers are increasingly finding that it is a seller's market. The combination of strong vehicle demand and short supply are conspiring to drive incentives to the lowest levels in years. However there are plenty of models that buck this trend, primarily in the compact segments," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst for TrueCar.

TrueCar's list of best cash, lease and finance deals can help consumers cut through the noise and identify some of the best opportunities for savings in the market right now.

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

TrueCar takes a data-driven approach to deals, assessing deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance), and comparing these offers to the prior month and prior six months to surface the best monthly offers.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 5/18/2021.

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

