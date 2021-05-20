Jan Hollar Named to First Community Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jan Hollar Named to First Community Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 20, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Corporation, headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina, and the holding company of First Community Bank, is pleased to announce that Jan Hollar, a retired banker with a 40-year career in community banking, has been named to its board of directors.

Jan Hollar

Ms. Hollar's extensive experience in community banking, including leadership positions in executive management and at the board level, in addition to positions in a number of areas of bank operations, will bring substantial insight to the board as it relates to the opportunities, challenges and issues in the community banking industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Jan to the First Community team," said President and CEO Mike Crapps. "There are few in our state who know community banking as well as Jan, and that expertise will be invaluable to shaping the future of our organization."

Prior to retiring, Ms. Hollar most recently served as interim chief executive officer of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Before that, she was chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of HCSB Financial Corporation and its banking subsidiary Horry County State Bank. Ms. Hollar served as chief financial officer for four different community banks and directed bank operations in the areas of finance, accounting, deposits, loans, human resources, technology, facilities, strategic planning and shareholder relations. She is a licensed certified public accountant in South Carolina and North Carolina. Ms. Hollar self-owned and operated Jan H. Hollar, CPA, PC, a professional corporation providing accounting consulting for financial institutions.

A Furman University graduate, Ms. Hollar holds a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration with a concentration in accounting. She currently resides in Greenville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Ms. Hollar's community involvement and philanthropic activities include work with Lily Pad Haven, a Charlotte-based safe haven for sex-trafficking victims, and the Kajiado Children's Home ministry in Kenya.

"The board is extremely pleased to have Jan joining us," said First Community Chairman of the Board C. Jimmy Chao. "Her extensive knowledge and diverse background make her a wonderful addition, and I believe she will serve the company, our customers, our employees and our shareholders very well."

First Community Bank, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina, is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO). First Community is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending, and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken and Greenville, South Carolina, markets, as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information on First Community Bank, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

First Community Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/First Community Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jan-hollar-named-to-first-community-board-of-directors-301296135.html

SOURCE First Community Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment