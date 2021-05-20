CME Group Foundation Awards Nearly $3 Million in Grants to Support Kindergarten Readiness and K-12 Programming in Chicago and Illinois

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CME Group Foundation Awards Nearly $3 Million in Grants to Support Kindergarten Readiness and K-12 Programming in Chicago and Illinois

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Foundation today announced that it has awarded nearly $3 million in grants to further support kindergarten readiness and K-12 programming across Chicago and Illinois.

"CME Group Foundation is proud to support to these innovative programs and the critical work they are doing for our students and our community," said Kassie Davis, Executive Director, CME Group Foundation. "Our mission is founded on equipping our children with the resources to achieve academic and career success, while also creating a future workforce that benefits the economy more broadly. We look forward to working alongside our grantees to empower future generations through education."

These grants include $1,275,000 in support of kindergarten readiness programs, which will help to better equip children for later academic achievement, and $700,000 in grants to support K-12 programming with a strong focus on computer science, financial education and personalized learning through technology.

The CME Group Foundation also awarded a special grant of $1,000,000 to the Obama Foundation in support of its Chicago programming, which includes partnerships with My Brother's Keeper Alliance Chicago and Chicago Public Schools. This funding will support programming that works to increase the number of male educators of color in the educator pipeline in Chicago and will serve as a model for the rest of the country. This funding will also support the Obama Foundation's work towards building civic youth leaders in Chicago.

For over a decade, CME Group Foundation has funded transformative projects that promote real, measurable impact and has helped to prepare K-12 students for success in college and careers through the use of technology and computer science education.

A complete list of CME Group Foundation grantees follows:

Kindergarten Readiness

  • Illinois State University
  • Academy of Urban School Leadership (AUSL)
  • Big Shoulders Fund
  • Carole Robertson Center
  • Chicago Public Library Foundation
  • Christopher House
  • Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation
  • DeKalb Regional Office of Education
  • Erikson Institute
  • Fred Rogers Productions/WTTW
  • Holy Family Ministries
  • Illinois Action for Children
  • Juvenile Protective Association
  • Kohl Children's Museum
  • LEARN Charter Schools
  • Metropolitan Family Services
  • Purpose Foundation
  • Start Early
  • Teach for America
  • Teach Plus
  • University of Chicago STEM Ed
  • University of Illinois-Chicago
  • Waterford Institute

Education K-12 Financial Education

  • Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation
  • Everfi
  • Junior Achievement

Education K-12 Computer Science

  • University of Illinois Champaign Urbana
  • STEMConnector
  • After School Matters
  • Boy Scouts of America
  • Chicago Learning Exchange
  • Chicago Pre-college Science & Engineering
  • Chicago Youth Centers
  • ChickTech
  • CPS Children First Fund
  • Code Nation
  • Deaf Kids Code
  • DePaul University
  • Distinctive Schools
  • Field Museum
  • Illinois Science and Technology Institute
  • Loyola University Chicago
  • Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship
  • Project Exploration
  • Project Lead the Way
  • Project Syncere
  • Union League Boys and Girls Clubs
  • Universidad Popular
  • We All Code
  • YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Education K-12 Use of Technology to Personalize Learning

  • SAGA Innovations

Special Grants

  • Obama Foundation
  • GreenLight Fund
  • Mikva Challenge
  • Civic Consulting Alliance

For more information about CME Group Foundation, please visit the website: www.cmegroupfoundation.org.

About CME Group Foundation

CME Group Foundation helps today's students keep pace with dramatically evolving technology, creating a workforce for the future that is equipped with the skills to meet tomorrow's global challenges. By bringing together the brightest minds in education to generate fresh approaches to early math, computer science, personalized learning, and college and career success, we are sparking system-wide change that benefits all students, from cradle to career. They will shape the future of the world's most important industries, including our own, so we give them the tools they need to achieve their full potential.

About CME Group

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-foundation-awards-nearly-3-million-in-grants-to-support-kindergarten-readiness-and-k-12-programming-in-chicago-and-illinois-301296141.html

SOURCE CME Group

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment