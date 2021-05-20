CME Group Foundation Awards Nearly $3 Million in Grants to Support Kindergarten Readiness and K-12 Programming in Chicago and Illinois

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Foundation today announced that it has awarded nearly $3 million in grants to further support kindergarten readiness and K-12 programming across Chicago and Illinois.

"CME Group Foundation is proud to support to these innovative programs and the critical work they are doing for our students and our community," said Kassie Davis, Executive Director, CME Group Foundation. "Our mission is founded on equipping our children with the resources to achieve academic and career success, while also creating a future workforce that benefits the economy more broadly. We look forward to working alongside our grantees to empower future generations through education."

These grants include $1,275,000 in support of kindergarten readiness programs, which will help to better equip children for later academic achievement, and $700,000 in grants to support K-12 programming with a strong focus on computer science, financial education and personalized learning through technology.

The CME Group Foundation also awarded a special grant of $1,000,000 to the Obama Foundation in support of its Chicago programming, which includes partnerships with My Brother's Keeper Alliance Chicago and Chicago Public Schools. This funding will support programming that works to increase the number of male educators of color in the educator pipeline in Chicago and will serve as a model for the rest of the country. This funding will also support the Obama Foundation's work towards building civic youth leaders in Chicago.

For over a decade, CME Group Foundation has funded transformative projects that promote real, measurable impact and has helped to prepare K-12 students for success in college and careers through the use of technology and computer science education.

A complete list of CME Group Foundation grantees follows:

Kindergarten Readiness

Illinois State University

Academy of Urban School Leadership (AUSL)

Big Shoulders Fund

Carole Robertson Center

Chicago Public Library Foundation

Christopher House

Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation

Public Schools Foundation DeKalb Regional Office of Education

Erikson Institute

Fred Rogers Productions/WTTW

Holy Family Ministries

Illinois Action for Children

Juvenile Protective Association

Kohl Children's Museum

LEARN Charter Schools

Metropolitan Family Services

Purpose Foundation

Start Early

Teach for America

Teach Plus

University of Chicago STEM Ed

STEM Ed University of Illinois-Chicago

Waterford Institute

Education K-12 Financial Education

Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation

Public Schools Foundation Everfi

Junior Achievement

Education K-12 Computer Science

University of Illinois Champaign Urbana

Champaign Urbana STEMConnector

After School Matters

Boy Scouts of America

Chicago Learning Exchange

Chicago Pre-college Science & Engineering

Chicago Youth Centers

ChickTech

CPS Children First Fund

Code Nation

Deaf Kids Code

DePaul University

Distinctive Schools

Field Museum

Illinois Science and Technology Institute

Loyola University Chicago

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship

Project Exploration

Project Lead the Way

Project Syncere

Union League Boys and Girls Clubs

Universidad Popular

We All Code

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Education K-12 Use of Technology to Personalize Learning

SAGA Innovations

Special Grants

Obama Foundation

GreenLight Fund

Mikva Challenge

Civic Consulting Alliance

