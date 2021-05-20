Integrated Ventures Signs Multi Year Colocation Agreement With Wattum Management

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Integrated Ventures Signs Multi Year Colocation Agreement With Wattum Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) ("INTV" or "Company"), is pleased to confirm the execution of a 24-month colocation and hosting contract for cryptocurrency mining services with Wattum Management, Inc, ("Wattum"), a facility management company and North American largest distributor of mining equipment focused on servicing large-scale clients with hosting locations thru-out USA, Russia and Canada.

The official operations have been launched on 05/15/2021, with 100 WhatsMiners being currently connected and generating an estimated $60,000, in monthly revenues.

The container facility is located in Kennerdel, PA with power being supplied by large power plant. This deal is expected to reduce direct mining operational costs, maximize and optimize hash rate and provide growth and expansion opportunities for INTV.

"The Company will benefit from 24/7 technicians that will handle the daily monitoring, troubleshooting, upgrades, firmware management and more. As a result, the deal is expected to reduce direct mining operational costs, maximize and optimize hash rate and provide growth and expansion opportunities for INTV," says Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc.

"Wattum Management offers a comprehensive, all-in managed service that helps facilitate an end-to-end hosting solution," comments Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures. "With active miner management services, Wattum supervises miner efficiency and stability. The result is maximum performance and minimal downtime for clients, like INTV, who want to ensure their equipment keeps hashing for the best possible return on investment."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: the Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. For more information, please visit www.integratedventuresinc.com.

About Wattum Management, Inc: NY based and privately owned, leading technology corporation, focused on providing cost efficient and reliable hosting services, firmware design, distribution of mining equipment, complete facility management and mining pool operations.

Safe Harbor:

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:
[email protected]
+1-215-613-1111

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-signs-multi-year-colocation-agreement-with-wattum-management-301296142.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures, Inc

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment