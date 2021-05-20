Integrated Ventures Signs Multi Year Colocation Agreement With Wattum Management

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) ("INTV" or "Company"), is pleased to confirm the execution of a 24-month colocation and hosting contract for cryptocurrency mining services with Wattum Management, Inc, ("Wattum"), a facility management company and North American largest distributor of mining equipment focused on servicing large-scale clients with hosting locations thru-out USA, Russia and Canada.

The official operations have been launched on 05/15/2021, with 100 WhatsMiners being currently connected and generating an estimated $60,000, in monthly revenues.

The container facility is located in Kennerdel, PA with power being supplied by large power plant. This deal is expected to reduce direct mining operational costs, maximize and optimize hash rate and provide growth and expansion opportunities for INTV.

"The Company will benefit from 24/7 technicians that will handle the daily monitoring, troubleshooting, upgrades, firmware management and more. As a result, the deal is expected to reduce direct mining operational costs, maximize and optimize hash rate and provide growth and expansion opportunities for INTV," says Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc.

"Wattum Management offers a comprehensive, all-in managed service that helps facilitate an end-to-end hosting solution," comments Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures. "With active miner management services, Wattum supervises miner efficiency and stability. The result is maximum performance and minimal downtime for clients, like INTV, who want to ensure their equipment keeps hashing for the best possible return on investment."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: the Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. For more information, please visit www.integratedventuresinc.com.

About Wattum Management, Inc: NY based and privately owned, leading technology corporation, focused on providing cost efficient and reliable hosting services, firmware design, distribution of mining equipment, complete facility management and mining pool operations.

Safe Harbor:

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1-215-613-1111

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-signs-multi-year-colocation-agreement-with-wattum-management-301296142.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures, Inc