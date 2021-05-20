Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Edison International, Amdocs, Skechers USA Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Viatris Inc, Ford Motor Co

New Purchases: SKX, THNPY, MRC, PKI, WBA, UNH, TMUS, SWI, SIRI, REGN, DISCA, MRNA, MRK, JCOM, SJM, INTC, FB,

SKX, THNPY, MRC, PKI, WBA, UNH, TMUS, SWI, SIRI, REGN, DISCA, MRNA, MRK, JCOM, SJM, INTC, FB, Added Positions: EIX, DOX, WAB, CTSH, TCOM, FMBI, AEL, AXS, PAHC, EQH, OLN, OEC, CLS, BDC, SCS, TXT, AIG, SMCI, MTZ, JELD, AMGN, VOYA, RDS.A, NRG, UBS, TBI, ARGO, ASB, SHG, RGA, PFE, CNO, MOG.A, UVV, HOPE, EPAC, ALXN, ABEV, UMPQ, TRS, VREX, SSL, CHKP, CIG, LUKOY, DRH, ABBV, ITUB, HNHPF, GILD,

EIX, DOX, WAB, CTSH, TCOM, FMBI, AEL, AXS, PAHC, EQH, OLN, OEC, CLS, BDC, SCS, TXT, AIG, SMCI, MTZ, JELD, AMGN, VOYA, RDS.A, NRG, UBS, TBI, ARGO, ASB, SHG, RGA, PFE, CNO, MOG.A, UVV, HOPE, EPAC, ALXN, ABEV, UMPQ, TRS, VREX, SSL, CHKP, CIG, LUKOY, DRH, ABBV, ITUB, HNHPF, GILD, Reduced Positions: MS, VTRS, F, GIL, HAL, CAR, GE, GS, COF, TEX, MHK, BKR, HPE, PVH, JPM, IVZ, PLT, FTI, WSFS, R, COWN, SNA, CAH, MET, BIDU, BAC, KEY, WBS, IBN, WFC, TSM, FITB, AVT, RF, MCK, ORCL, XOM, CI, CVE, GPS, IPG, LNVGY, REVG, FLEX, SPB, SWK, TCF, ACM, NEX, TSN, WLMIY, ABC, CHRW, MMS, K, DLTR, INGR, DNFGY, G,

MS, VTRS, F, GIL, HAL, CAR, GE, GS, COF, TEX, MHK, BKR, HPE, PVH, JPM, IVZ, PLT, FTI, WSFS, R, COWN, SNA, CAH, MET, BIDU, BAC, KEY, WBS, IBN, WFC, TSM, FITB, AVT, RF, MCK, ORCL, XOM, CI, CVE, GPS, IPG, LNVGY, REVG, FLEX, SPB, SWK, TCF, ACM, NEX, TSN, WLMIY, ABC, CHRW, MMS, K, DLTR, INGR, DNFGY, G, Sold Out: RLGY, KRE, SLB, IWD, OIH, ALL, AZO, CHL, ED, EXEL, NEU, RNR, UTHR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Edison International, Amdocs, Skechers USA Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Technip Energies NV, sells Morgan Stanley, Viatris Inc, Ford Motor Co, Avis Budget Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $24.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard Pzena 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+pzena/current-portfolio/portfolio

Richard Pzena

General Electric Co (GE) - 84,996,298 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41% Lear Corp (LEA) - 4,649,740 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 17,730,392 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 10,193,327 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 20,176,158 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,891,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Technip Energies NV. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,322,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in MRC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,913,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 13,287,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 1233.71%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 4,468,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $77.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,220,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,990,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,858,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,258,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $378.98 and $428.63, with an estimated average price of $399.7.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.38%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.270300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 3,318,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 32.9%. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 11,467,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 26.6%. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 32,696,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc by 78.66%. The sale prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 385,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 20.39%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 731,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Terex Corp by 24.47%. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $50.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 3,584,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.