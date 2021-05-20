Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Edison International, Amdocs, Skechers USA Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Viatris Inc, Ford Motor Co

- New Purchases: SKX, THNPY, MRC, PKI, WBA, UNH, TMUS, SWI, SIRI, REGN, DISCA, MRNA, MRK, JCOM, SJM, INTC, FB,
- Added Positions: EIX, DOX, WAB, CTSH, TCOM, FMBI, AEL, AXS, PAHC, EQH, OLN, OEC, CLS, BDC, SCS, TXT, AIG, SMCI, MTZ, JELD, AMGN, VOYA, RDS.A, NRG, UBS, TBI, ARGO, ASB, SHG, RGA, PFE, CNO, MOG.A, UVV, HOPE, EPAC, ALXN, ABEV, UMPQ, TRS, VREX, SSL, CHKP, CIG, LUKOY, DRH, ABBV, ITUB, HNHPF, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: MS, VTRS, F, GIL, HAL, CAR, GE, GS, COF, TEX, MHK, BKR, HPE, PVH, JPM, IVZ, PLT, FTI, WSFS, R, COWN, SNA, CAH, MET, BIDU, BAC, KEY, WBS, IBN, WFC, TSM, FITB, AVT, RF, MCK, ORCL, XOM, CI, CVE, GPS, IPG, LNVGY, REVG, FLEX, SPB, SWK, TCF, ACM, NEX, TSN, WLMIY, ABC, CHRW, MMS, K, DLTR, INGR, DNFGY, G,
- Sold Out: RLGY, KRE, SLB, IWD, OIH, ALL, AZO, CHL, ED, EXEL, NEU, RNR, UTHR,
- General Electric Co (GE) - 84,996,298 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
- Lear Corp (LEA) - 4,649,740 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 17,730,392 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 10,193,327 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 20,176,158 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,891,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Technip Energies NV (THNPY)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Technip Energies NV. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,322,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MRC Global Inc (MRC)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in MRC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,913,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edison International (EIX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 13,287,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 1233.71%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 4,468,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $77.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,220,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,990,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,858,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,258,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43.Sold Out: NewMarket Corp (NEU)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $378.98 and $428.63, with an estimated average price of $399.7.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.38%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.270300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 3,318,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 32.9%. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 11,467,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Ford Motor Co (F)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 26.6%. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 32,696,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc by 78.66%. The sale prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 385,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 20.39%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 731,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Terex Corp (TEX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Terex Corp by 24.47%. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $50.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 3,584,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.
