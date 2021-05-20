Freddie Mac Prices $751 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-LU3

MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $751 million in K Certificates (K-LU3 Certificates) backed by two groups of loans. One group consists of 13 fixed-rate mortgages backed by 13 properties and the other group consists of 2 floating-rate mortgages backed by 2 properties. The K-LU3 Certificates are expected to settle on or about May 27, 2021.



K-LU3 Fixed Pricing

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average

Life (Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar

Price A1 $124.600 6.50 S + 14 1.3400% 1.33013 $99.9947 A2 $519.511 8.94 S + 24 1.7580% 1.75047 $99.9976 X1 $644.111 8.13 T + 250 2.0801% 3.95859 $13.7929

K-LU3 Float Pricing

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average

Life (Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar

Price A-FL $107.424 6.91 Non-Offered X-FL $39.786 2.22 Non-Offered

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Co-Managers: Baird, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Goldman, Sachs and Co.

The K-LU3 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/klu3oc.pdf

Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages



The K-LU3 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KLU3 Mortgage Trust (K-LU3 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-LU3 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class B-FX, C-FX, B-FL, C-FL and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-LU3 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the companys business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Macs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2021; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2020, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Macs press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the companys control. Managements expectations for the companys future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the companys Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SECs website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The multifamily investors section of the companys Web site at https://mf.freddiemac.com/investors/ will also be updated, from time to time, with any information on material developments or other events that may be important to investors, and we encourage investors to access this website on a regular basis for such updated information.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

