Preferred Commerce Hires Veteran Chief Marketing Officer

Preferred Commerce Adds Veteran Business Development Strategist, John Behling, as New Chief Marketing Officer

As Operations Ramp Up, Management Team Welcomes the Addition of Results-Driven Seasoned Executive

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM)is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed John Behling, a 30-year marketing veteran, as its new Chief Marketing Officer to direct brand development and strategic marketing efforts as the Company prepares for substantial growth with its new product lines.

After graduating from Iowa State University, John launched his career working with Quaker Oats, Kraft General Foods, and Keebler, where he acquired experience in both the durable goods and consumer packaged goods sectors.

In executive leadership with durable goods companies Life Fitness and MasterCraft Boats, John has helped put the companies' products on the map and increased overall sales from 11% to 81%, leading to over $100 million in additional sales. John most recently participated with an American buyout group to relaunch the Clearly Canadian Food and Beverage Company.

Mr. Behling has developed a solid track record of cultivated results, demonstrating noteworthy success in numerous important roles in leadership and management capacities, including several CEO roles. His areas of expertise include brand management, strategic marketing, annual planning, general management, sales, product introductions, brand development, and team leadership.

Recognized as an established leader in durable and consumer packaged goods, he has had built his foundation working with mega-brand companies such as Jim Beam Brands, Red Bull Energy Drink, and Coca-Cola / Vitamin Water.

As Michael Ferraro, Founder and Co-Chairman of Preferred Commerce, said: "We at Preferred Commerce believe that John Behling will be a valuable asset to our company. Behling has developed a respected history of generating hundreds of millions in sales and strong profitability over the past few decades in the companies he has been associated with, and we believe that he will be a key contributor to our vision for exponential growth and strong product focus as the healthy/active lifestyle market continues to grow. John's relationships and experience are critical for any product launch we can embark upon. John knows the right people in the right places to contribute to our success, including identifying strong opportunities for the next great brand. We look forward to John helping drive our brand to become a household name. We could not be happier to welcome him to our company."

About Elev8

Focusing on the successful delivery of SOD, Preferred Commerce's line of products have and will demonstrate the ability to enhance a healthy, active lifestyle. The proprietary formulas are designed to fortify vitality by bolstering one of the body's own most powerful naturally generated antioxidants. The Elev8 powders, chewable tablets, and other products combine SOD with key ingredients such as soluble fibers and d-ribose, cell activators, antioxidants, polyphenols, and other ingredients formulated for Preferred Commerce, with the aim of enhancing sustained natural energy, a healthier gut, reduce inflammation, enhance focus, and cardiovascular systems, enhance exercise and workout recovery as well as to sharpen focus and clarity. The additional products in development will deliver extracts from the most nutrient-rich berries such as ACAI, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Sweet Cherries, Tart Cherries, Concord Grapes, Goji, as antioxidants and immunity boosters. Preferred Commerce's formulators integrate mega fruits and ingredients and combine them with SOD (Superoxide dismutase), extracted from a rare class of cantaloupe, delivering a powerful boost to the immune system.

About Preferred Commerce: Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier and provider of Elev8, products that contain some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes such as SOD (Superoxide Dismutase) mononucleotides and other key ingredients that promote healthier cell activity in all living things. SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O 2 -) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O 2 ) or hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ). Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging and is degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. Preferred Commerce's specially formulated Elev8 products have been shown to provide relief to people who have Rheumatoid Arthritis, visible signs of skin damage, Scleroderma, Cataracts, Gout, inflammation, Interstitial Cystitis, Osteoarthritis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ADHD, not to mention providing a stimulus for overall healthier lifestyles, cardiovascular health, and mental capacity and focus to people without any known health issues. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries, as well as to consumers. In addition, the company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies, while its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on how to successfully grow their own healthy food at home. As today's health concerns are escalating, Preferred Commerce feels that Elev8 can play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

Disclaimer: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

