General Environmental Management Inc. Announces Name Change and Company Updates

MIDDLETOWN, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI) the "Company", is pleased to announce its name change to General Entertainment Ventures Inc.

Following the Company's move to Delaware GEVI was restructured through a merger where the Company became General Entertainment Ventures Inc.

Additionally, the Company took on a subsidiary, Strategic Asset Holdings, LLC, previously privately controlled by GEVI CEO, Jason Tucker. The acquisition of Strategic will help the company move through a fast audit process to get GEVI current in its reporting obligations. The Company has already begun preparing for the audit process.

Once in good standing, the Company has a commitment from a Grammy award winning music artist to bring in assets controlled by the artist. Specifically the artist's record label which represents approximately 12 other acts. As well as a coffee company and podcast also operated by the artist and his staff.

The Company also intends to announce the artist's appointment to GEVI as well as additional personnel immediately following the completed audit process.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "I'm pleased with our progress to date. The Delaware restructuring took a bit longer than anticipated, but I believe patience will soon pay off for our shareholders once the Company's incoming members and assets are fully known."

